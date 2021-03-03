Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra steps out for a walk in London, flashes necklace from sister-in-law Danielle Jonas' collection
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra steps out for a walk in London, flashes necklace from sister-in-law Danielle Jonas' collection

Priyanka Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra were recently spotted taking a walk on a London street. The actor is in the UK for the shooting of spy series, Citadel.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra in London.

Priyanka Chopra is in London for the shooting for her next project, Citadel. She was recently spotted on a walk in the city with mother Madhu Chopra.

Pictures of the two enjoying some quiet time together have appeared online. While Priyanka was seen in a white shirt and pyjamas, paired with an oversize cream trench coat, her mother wore a long winter jacket.

Priyanka's locket is from her sister-in-law, jewellery designer Danielle Jonas' collection. Danielle is the wife of Nick Jonas' elder brother, Kevin Jonas.

Earlier this week, Priyanka had shared a selfie in the same ensemble. She had captioned it, "That fit tho.. #sundayfunday."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Inside Priyaank, Shaza Morani's wedding: See Shraddha's toast, first dance

Amazon issues apology for Tandav, Fans say Heropanti 2 poster is like Hitman

Kangana shames modern achievers for wearing 'torn jeans', Twitter unearths pics

Sunny finds husband wearing nothing but a hat, shoots video for world to see

Priyanka, who has been in London for over a month due to her shoot schedules and the lockdown, continues to remain connected with husband Nick, who is in the US. She had recently conducted an Instagram live with her fans in which she later stepped out of her vanity van, wearing Nick's green jacket.

The Bajirao Mastani actor recently surprised Nick with a thoughtful gift. He took to Instagram and posted a clip from their Los Angeles home which was decorated with balloons that read 'Congratulations, Nick'. The video also showcased an arch of balloons spelled out as 'SNL' in their living room. Nick debuted as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Also read: Tiger Shroff birthday dinner: Disha Patani-Krishna Shroff walk hand in hand, mom Ayesha joins them too

Expressing his happiness of receiving the sweet surprise, Nick said in the video, "So, this happened," and then went on to give his fans a good look at the actor's surprise for him. He captioned the video as "My wife surprised me (all the way from London) with this today. thank you @priyankachopra you're the best. SNL here we come!."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra jonas madhu chopra citadel priyanka chopra fashion

Related Stories

tv

Rahul Vaidya lavishes praise on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in this viral video, says 'he had no arrogance'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:47 AM IST
bollywood

When Shraddha Kapoor was proud of Shakti for giving up alcohol on Bigg Boss, wanted him as her dad in next birth too

PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:12 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP