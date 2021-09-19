Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘love and light’ to sister-in-law Danielle Jonas on birthday, Nick Jonas clinks cups with her

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas sent some birthday love to their sister-in-law Danielle Jonas. Priyanka took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of Danielle, who is married to Nick’s eldest brother Kevin Jonas, and wrote, “Wishing you so much love and light beautiful Dani! Here’s to celebrating you today! Happy birthday @daniellejonas.” She also added a bunch of hearts at the end.

Nick, meanwhile, dedicated an Instagram post to Danielle. He shared a photo in which they were seen sitting on a couch and clinking their plastic cups together. “Happy birthday to my fellow Virgo and sister in law @daniellejonas we love you!” he wrote in the caption. Priyanka commented on the post, “Best!!! So cute.”

Priyanka Chopra shared a birthday wish for her sister-in-law Danielle Jonas.

Last week, as Nick turned 29, Priyanka surprised him with a five-tier golf-themed cake and balloons at a Jonas Brothers concert. In videos shared online, Kevin and Joe Jonas could be seen singing ‘happy birthday’ for him. Joe also teased Nick, “Is it from wifey? Is she going to pop out of the cake?”

Priyanka also made a quick trip to the US to spend Nick’s birthday with him. She has now returned to London to shoot for the Amazon spy series Citadel. She shared a picture from the set as she resumed work and wrote, “When your hair is 90% of your selfie… #citadel #curlynaturalhair.”

Nick and Priyanka got married in dual ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in 2018 after a whirlwind romance. While the weddings were close-knit, they hosted several receptions for their friends, colleagues and extended family later.

Also see: On Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' cheeky pic, Parineeti Chopra reminds them 'the family is on Instagram'

Earlier this year, Nick revealed during his podcast, Time to Walk, on Apple’s Fitness+ platform that Priyanka taught him to take it easy sometimes. “Sometimes you have to slow down to kick it into high gear again. And, you know, she's taught me a lot about going with the flow and taking it easy, something I'm still wrestling with every day. But it's definitely a better way to live life. Of all the lessons I've learned so far, I think that's the most important, is just to take some time out whether it's a walk or a movie, whatever it is for you. Just take a step back for a minute,” he said.