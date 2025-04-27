Proud Preity Zinta showers praise on Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, calls them ‘the base of Punjab Power’

Actor and Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta often gives individual shoutout to her Punjab Kings players for their performances in the IPL matches. In Saturday's match, Priyansh Arya got to No. 9 and Prabhsimran Singh to No. 12 on IPL 2025 Orange Cap table after half-centuries against KKR. Preity took to Instagram to congratulate and praise the two openers with a heartfelt post. (Also read: Preity Zinta congratulates Yuzvendra Chahal with a hug after pulling off a win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Watch) Preity Zinta posted a picture with Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya.

Preity's new post

In the new post, Preity shared a selfie with Prabhsimran and Priyansh after the match. The three of them smiled in the picture. In the caption, Preity wrote, “Last night rain played spoilt sport, but not enough to dampen the spirits of our two young explosive openers.”

She went on to add, “Prabhsimran has been with us from the start when he was a teenager & this is Priyansh’s first IPL! I’m so proud to see both of them play fearlessly & with maturity complimenting each other & becoming the base of Punjab Power 👊🧿”

About Prabhsiman and Priyansh's partnership

PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh delivered a smashing performance against KKR, scoring 83 off 49 balls with six fours and six sixes. His partnership with Priyansh Arya set the tone for Punjab’s commanding start. He forged a 120-run opening stand in just 10.3 overs, the joint second-highest opening partnership of IPL 2025 and Punjab’s highest against KKR, surpassing the 116-run stand by Chris Gayle and KL Rahul in 2018.

Their partnership yielded 103 runs by the 10.3-over mark. The match was called off due to rain as both teams shared one point each at the Eden Gardens. Punjab Kings jumped to the fourth spot in the points table while KKR remained in the seventh position.