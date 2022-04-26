Pulkit Samrat on marriage plans with Kriti Kharbanda: ‘It tends to change the equation between people’

With a number of Bollywood couples tying the knot in the recent past, actor Pulkit Samrat was also asked if he was planning to marry girlfriend actor Kriti Kharbanda any time soon. The actor described the two of them as ‘best friends’ and evaded the question, saying marriage sometimes tends to change that equation. Also read: Kriti Kharbanda once took a man's phone for clicking pic without consent, he ended up marrying her friend

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pulkit and Kriti have been dating for close to three years. The two have appeared together in films like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti. While the two have been pretty open about their relationship, they tend to not talk about marriage plans.

Recently, while speaking with Bombay Times, Pulkit responded to a marriage question, saying, “Mera toh funda simple hai (My funda is simple), as long as you are living as best friends things are sorted. That way, aapke jhagde aur pyaar friends wale hote hai (Your arguments and love are all friendly). When it comes to marriage, it tends to sometimes change this equation between the two individuals. So, as long as you are best friends, you are sorted, why stress so much?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor added how they complement each other in their relationship. “As best friends or companions, we push each other to grow individually in our own lives and focus on work. Both of us are ambitious individuals. We have had our share of slips in our careers, and so we need that constant push. I am lucky to have her in my life as she keeps me grounded and on track. So, right now, that’s what we are doing, just trying to be the best version of ourselves so that we can be even better for each other,” he said.

Pulkit is currently shooting for Fukrey 3, the third installment of his successful franchise. He also has Suswagatam Khushmadeed in the pipeline. Kriti, meanwhile, will be making her Malayalam film debut this year with Alone, which stars Mohanlal in the lead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON