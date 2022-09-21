Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / R Balki says audiences don't go to theatre for 'cerebral or intellectual exercise': They want to be...

R Balki says audiences don't go to theatre for 'cerebral or intellectual exercise': They want to be...

R Balki has spoken about why he thinks the audiences go to theatres. He also recalled how a review of his first film Cheeni Kum made him feel ‘very depressed’.

Director R Balki has said that the audiences go to theatres not for a 'cerebral or intellectual exercise'. During a recent press conference, he said that they watch films in theatres to be engaged in what they are seeing. He also spoke about how a review of his first film Cheeni Kum made him feel ‘very depressed’. (Also Read | R Balki on free screening of Chup: A film is a product like any other thing, it’s for people)

Cheeni Kum (2007) is a romantic comedy film directed by R Balki. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Zohra Sehgal and Swini Khara. The film was made on a budget of 11 crore and it grossed a total of 32.3 crore at the box office.

As quoted by the Times of India, R Balki said, "I think audiences are coming to theatres. It is not that you have to bring them back to theatres. I hope more films come out which give the audiences a good time. The audiences just want to be engaged in what they are seeing, it is not a cerebral or intellectual exercise for which they are coming. They are coming to feel something and any film that's gonna do that will bring the audience to the theatre."

He also said, "The first film (Cheeni Kum) that I made, I thought I made a good film. But when I read the first review by an eminent critic of that time then I felt very depressed by it and I haven't recovered from that depression till date."

R Balki is all set for the release of his new film Chup: Revenge of the Artist, which is about a serial killer who targets film critics. The movie is set to release this Friday. The film stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist is produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde. The screenplay and dialogues are co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.

