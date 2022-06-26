R Madhavan clarifies his Panchang remark on ISRO's Mars mission, says he deserves to be trolled

Actor R Madhavan has reacted after Twitter users disagreed with his remark that the reason behind Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) successful rocket launch into space for its Mars mission was due to using Panchang (the Hindu calendar). Taking to Twitter, R Madhavan said that he deserved the trolling as it was 'very ignorant' of him. (Also Read | R Madhavan won’t ‘direct again’ after Rocketry: The Nambi Effect)

The actor wrote, "(Folding hands emojis) I deserve this for calling the Almanac the 'Panchang' in Tamil. Very ignorant of me. (see no evil monkey, hug, rocket, and red heart emojis). Though this cannot take away for the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission. A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial Vikas engine is a rockstar. (rocket and red heart emojis." R Madhavan shared an article of him getting trolled on Twitter and posted his tweet.

Recently, a video of the actor was shared on Twitter and musician TM Krishna translated his quote, “Indian rockets did not have the three engines (solid, liquid and cryogenic) that helps western rockets propel themselves into Mars' orbit. Since India lacked this... used information in the Panchang.”

“It has the celestial map with all information on various planets, gravitation pulls, sun's flares deflection etc., all calculated perfectly 1000s of years ago and hence the micro-second the launch was calculated using this info. The rocket was launched, it went around the earth, moon and Jupiter's moon and ricochet like a play thing and put into Mar's orbit," he also said.

Taking to Twitter, a person wrote, "He found out everything while directing a single movie?" Another user tweeted, "Science is not everyone’s cup of tea. It’s ok not to know Science." "R Madhavan has officially become a WhatsApp uncle from a chocolate boy," said another person.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan will be seen next in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor has written, produced and acted in the film. It is a biopic on Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the ISRO, who was falsely accused of espionage. The film will release on July 1 in theatres worldwide.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and English and will be dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. This is R Madhavan's first film as a director.

