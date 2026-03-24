R Madhavan clarifies smoking scene in Dhurandhar 2, assures members of Sikh community no disrespect intended

Bollywood actor R Madhavan has clarified that a smoking scene in Aditya Dhar-directed film Dhurandhar 2 was not intended to disrespect the Sikh community. He explained that the cigarette was extinguished before he recited lines from Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Dasam Granth while talking to Ranveer Singh's character, and no smoke appears on screen. He reiterated his respect for the community and asked for understanding. R Madhavan clarified a smoking scene in Dhurandhar 2 after members of the Sikh community alleged disrespect shown towards Gurbani. (PTI)

R Madhavan clarifies the smoking scene Madhavan took to his Instagram and posted a clarification through a video message. Madhavan said, "Namaskar main hoon R Madhavan. Dhurandhar ke poore parivar ke aur se aap logo ka bohot bohot dhanyawad, aa logo ne hamare film ko itna pyar dikhaya. Hume samajh nahi aa raha hum apne aapko kese prakat karein. Haal hi mein hume pta chala hai ki kuch logo ko iss baat se takleef hui hai ki iss film ke ek scene mein Guru Gobind Singh ji ke dassam granth se kuch line bolte waqt mene ciggarette smoking kiya hai aur iss scene se unhe thens pohachi hai."

(Hello, I am R Madhavan. On behalf of the entire Dhurandhar team, I thank you all very much. You have shown so much love for our film that we are overwhelmed and don’t know how to express ourselves. Recently, we learned that some people were hurt that in one scene of the film, I was smoking a cigarette while reciting lines from Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Dasam Granth.)

Madhavan clarified the precautions taken during filming "Mujhe poora yakeen hai ki iss scene ke dauran, bolne se pehle, Aditya Dhar ji ne, jo mujhse zyada khayal rakhte hai in sab chizo ka, unhone mujhse kaha tha ki ye line bolte waqt, isse bohot pehle aap cigarette bhuja dijiyega aur aapke mooh se nahi dhuan nikalega, nahi screen pe kahi dhuan dikhaya jaega, na hi aapke haath me cigarette hogi kyunki hamare liye bohot hi paak aur pavitra hai.

(I am certain that during this scene, before delivering the lines, Aditya Dhar, who takes more care of these things than I do, told me to put out the cigarette well in advance. He said no smoke would come out of my mouth, no smoke would appear on screen, and there would be no cigarette in my hand because it is very pure and sacred for us.)