R Madhavan clarifies smoking scene in Dhurandhar 2, assures members of Sikh community no disrespect intended
R Madhavan clarified that there was disrespect meant to the Sikh community, as no smoke appeared on screen while speaking lines from Dasam Granth.
Bollywood actor R Madhavan has clarified that a smoking scene in Aditya Dhar-directed film Dhurandhar 2 was not intended to disrespect the Sikh community. He explained that the cigarette was extinguished before he recited lines from Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Dasam Granth while talking to Ranveer Singh's character, and no smoke appears on screen. He reiterated his respect for the community and asked for understanding.
R Madhavan clarifies the smoking scene
Madhavan took to his Instagram and posted a clarification through a video message. Madhavan said, "Namaskar main hoon R Madhavan. Dhurandhar ke poore parivar ke aur se aap logo ka bohot bohot dhanyawad, aa logo ne hamare film ko itna pyar dikhaya. Hume samajh nahi aa raha hum apne aapko kese prakat karein. Haal hi mein hume pta chala hai ki kuch logo ko iss baat se takleef hui hai ki iss film ke ek scene mein Guru Gobind Singh ji ke dassam granth se kuch line bolte waqt mene ciggarette smoking kiya hai aur iss scene se unhe thens pohachi hai."
(Hello, I am R Madhavan. On behalf of the entire Dhurandhar team, I thank you all very much. You have shown so much love for our film that we are overwhelmed and don’t know how to express ourselves. Recently, we learned that some people were hurt that in one scene of the film, I was smoking a cigarette while reciting lines from Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Dasam Granth.)
Madhavan clarified the precautions taken during filming
"Mujhe poora yakeen hai ki iss scene ke dauran, bolne se pehle, Aditya Dhar ji ne, jo mujhse zyada khayal rakhte hai in sab chizo ka, unhone mujhse kaha tha ki ye line bolte waqt, isse bohot pehle aap cigarette bhuja dijiyega aur aapke mooh se nahi dhuan nikalega, nahi screen pe kahi dhuan dikhaya jaega, na hi aapke haath me cigarette hogi kyunki hamare liye bohot hi paak aur pavitra hai.
(I am certain that during this scene, before delivering the lines, Aditya Dhar, who takes more care of these things than I do, told me to put out the cigarette well in advance. He said no smoke would come out of my mouth, no smoke would appear on screen, and there would be no cigarette in my hand because it is very pure and sacred for us.)
‘I personally visit Golden temple’
He added, “Poori sikh community ke sath hum hain, hamesha rahenge aur unka bohot aadar karte hain. Infact har film ke release se pehle mein khud hi Golden temple jata hoon, ye sabko pta hai. To ab kisi ko jaane anjaane me bura laga hai to maaf kijiyega, humne yakeenan ye kaam nahi kiya hai. Khush rahiye aur happy dhurandhar 2 all of you (We are with the entire Sikh community, always have been, and we have immense respect for them. In fact, before every film release, I personally visit the Golden Temple, as everyone knows. So if anyone was hurt knowingly or unknowingly, please forgive us. I assure you this was never our intention. Stay happy and enjoy Dhurandhar 2).”
Background of the controversy
The controversy emerged after Gurjyot Singh Keer, president of the Sikhs in Maharashtra organisation and affiliated with the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), alleged that a scene in Dhurandhar 2 hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. According to him, the sequence depicts Madhavan’s character smoking a cigarette while reciting a sacred verse from the Dasam Granth, authored by Guru Gobind Singh, which the community found offensive. Following this, Money Control reported that an FIR has been lodged against the filmmakers over the scene.
Dhurandhar 2 released in theatres on March 19. It is directed by Aditya Dharand stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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