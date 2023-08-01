R Madhavan's son Vedaant learns how to drive in a Porsche, internet reacts: 'Maruti 800 left the chat'

A video of R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan, who is a swimming champion, has surfaced, where he is learning how to drive. The clip, shared by Dubai-based driving school Galadari Motor Driving Centre shows Vedaant Madhavan sitting inside a white Porsche with his driving instructor. Many on social media could not deal with Vedaant learning how to drive in a Porsche. Also read: R Madhavan says ‘Vedaant is getting a lot more attention than he actually deserves’ R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan inside a Porsche.

Vedaant Madhavan's video

The star kid, who often accompanies father-actor R Madhavan at events, was dressed in a white T-shirt and black shorts as he stepped inside the luxury car. In the video, he said, “Hi, I am Vedaant Madhavan, and today I am at the Galadari Motor Driving Centre. I just passed my theory exam, and now I am with my amazing instructor to learn how to drive. I am driving this amazing Porsche, and I can't wait to get my (driving) licence.”

Reactions to Vedaant's Porsche video

An Instagram user commented on Vedaant's video, "Learning to drive in a f****** PORSCHE (crying emoji)… come on!" Another person said, "Okay I learned driving on what? Maruti 800 (laughing emoji)." One more joked, "Maruti 800 left the chat..."

A person also said, "So you are saying that you are learning driving in a PORSCHE. Am I the only one who learned driving in a Maruti 800 or Alto?" A person wrote in response, "In Dubai, it's common. If you are having above-average salary, mostly premium cars are there."

About Vedaant Madhavan

Earlier this year, Vedaant won medals for India at the Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships. R Madhavan had posted photos of his son, and wife Sarita Birje from the swimming championship.

This was not the first time Madhavan's son Vedaant won big at a swimming tournament; he has in the last few years won many medals. In February this year, he had represented Team Maharashtra at the Khelo India 2023 tournament and bagged five gold and two silver medals. Last year, he also bagged a gold medal at the Danish Open in the 800m men's freestyle swimming event.

In an interview with DD India in 2022, Vedaant had spoken about how supportive both his parents have been. Vedaant had said, "He (R Madhavan) is in a different country but he is staying up late to watch my every race. It’s amazing how even though they are not here physically, they’re always looking after me. Both my mom and dad put so much effort to see me swim.”

R Madhavan on Vedaant getting a lot of attention

While the actor is a proud parent, he feels his son is getting a lot more attention than he deserves. In a 2022 interview with Hindustan Times, Madhavan had said, “I’m very happy with Vedaant’s success, but he’s getting a lot more attention than he actually deserves. He has just won a few competitions internationally. There are better students than him in his age group in India. They need to be celebrated as well."

The actor had added, “Both my son and I know that he gets this sort of attention because he is my son. Having said that, right now, he is putting his head down, working and training hard, focusing on his meals [as an athlete], and we are doing our best to make sure we support him."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON