Lara Dutta, Suriya react as R Madhavan's son Vedaant bags '5 gold medals for India' at swimming championship. See pics

R Madhavan's son Vedaant won medals for India at the recent Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships. On Sunday, the actor-director took to Instagram to share the news. He also posted photos of his son, and wife Sarita Birje from the event. Many congratulated Madhavan and Sarita for their son's feat, including actor Suriya and actor-turned-politician Kushboo Sundar. Also read: R Madhavan responds to those who think he doesn't need to audition for roles R Madhavan's son Vedaant poses with mom Sarita Birje at Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships.

Madhavan shared photos of his son Vedaant from the recent swimming championships. The photos featured him posing with the Indian flag and his medals. Madhavan’s wife Sarita Birje was seen with Vedaant in one of the photos. There was also a close-up picture of the medals Vedaant bagged.

Madhavan wrote in the caption, “With God's grace and all your good wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India (50m, 100m, 200m, 400m and 1500m) with 2 PB’s at the Malaysian invitational age group championships, 2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful. Thank you Pradeep sir @media.iccsai @ansadxb (heart emojis).”

Actor Suriya commented on it, "This is beautiful (red heart emoji). Hearty congratulations to Vedaant, Sarita and you and the team!!" Kushboo wrote, "Congratulations Maddy (R Madhavan)… loads of love to Vedaant (heart and clapping hands emojis)." A comment also read, 'Rock it Vedaant. Congrats to you and proud parents! More and more power to you." Actor Lara Dutta commented, "Awesome!!!! Congratulations!!!"

This is not the first time Madhavan's son Vedaant has won big at a swimming tournament; he has in the last few years won many medals. In February this year, he had represented Team Maharashtra at the Khelo India 2023 tournament and bagged five gold and two silver medals. Last year, he also bagged a gold medal at the Danish Open in the 800m men freestyle swimming event.

In an interview with DD India in 2022, the ace swimmer had spoken about how supportive both his parents have been. Vedaant had said, "He (R Madhavan) is in a different country but he is staying up late to watch my every race. It’s amazing how even though they are not here physically, they’re always looking after me. Both my mom and dad put so much effort to see me swim.”

