bollywood

Radhe's IMDb rating falls to 2.1, is Salman Khan's second-lowest score after Race 3

  • Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has registered the actor's second-worst rating on IMDb, just ahead of Race 3.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 11:32 AM IST

Actor Salman Khan's latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which released on May 13 on the occasion of Eid, has registered one of his lowest-ever scores on IMDb. The film currently has a 2.1/10 rating on the platform, based on over 43000 votes. That's enough to make it the actor's second-lowest rated film in many years. Race 3 has a rating of 1.9/10.

After Wanted (2009), Salman experienced a new wave of commercial success. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) has scored the highest rating of 8.0 followed by Sultan (2016) with 7.0.

Here are the IMDb ratings of his films in the last 11 years:

Dabangg (2010) 6.2

Veer (2010) 4.5

Ready (2011) 4.7

Bodyguard (2011) 4.6

Ek Tha Tiger (2012) 5.5

Dabangg 2 (2012) 4.8

Jai Ho (2014) 5.1

Kick (2014) 5.3

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) 8.0

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) 4.4

Sultan (2016) 7.0

Tubelight (2017) 3.9

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) 5.9

Race 3 (2018) 1.9

Bharat (2019) 4.9

Dabangg 3 (2019) 3.1

Radhe (2021) 2.0

Speaking on Radhe on Friday, Salman had thanked his fans for watching the film in droves. Taking it to Twitter, Salman revealed that the film had raked in 4.2 million streams on the first day of release, and wrote, "Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid. Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most-watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u."

In the movie, Salman plays the role of a cop who pledges to rid Mumbai of a drug epidemic. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai movie review

The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The movie was released in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, 2021. The film is available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and leading DTH operators.

