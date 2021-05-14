Salman Khan clarifies Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai is not Wanted: 'There's no suspense'

Actor Salman Khan in a recent conversation burst the bubble about the parallels between his role in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and his 2009 action thriller, Wanted.

In the 2009 action drama there was suspense around actor being a cop, and in Radhe, Salman essays a cop who pledges to make the city clean of drugs. In a virtual interaction, few days back, Salman had shared if the viewers would get to see something similar. The movie released on Eid.

Talking about the same, he said, "In Wanted there was the suspense of me being a cop and Vinod Khanna being my father. Radhe is not Wanted. There's no suspense in Radhe. " The actor added, "It's full on entertainment, good music, superb action, very good plot."





Spilling the beans about the plot of the movie, Salman said, "The plot underlines the commitment to a child where he says that he will finish the drug scenario and keep the city clean. He goes after the bad guys and the bad guys are really really menacing and good in the film."

The actor shared the names of actors essaying the antagonists, "Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati and a new guy- Sangay. He's from Bhutan."

Ahead of the film's release, on Monday, the makers had dropped a song titled Zoom Zoom from the film. A romantic number, it also featured Disha Patani.

Zoom Zoom is the fourth song from Radhe to be unveiled after Seeti Maar, Dil De Diya, and Radhe - Title Track.

Alongside Salman and Disha, the film also stars Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role. The movie is presented by Salman Khan Films in association with ZEE Studios, produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

The movie released in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film is available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.





