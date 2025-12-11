Radhika Apte is deeply disturbed over rising violence in films: ‘Can’t bring child in world where that's entertainment'

Radhika Apte has raised her voice against the growing prevalence of graphic violence in Indian films and shows. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter India, during a temporary break from work following the birth of her child, Radhika described the surge of gore on screens as “deeply disturbing” and expressed concern about its impact on society. Radhika Apte criticised the industry's focus on shock value over storytelling, emphasising the need for narrative depth in filmmaking.(instagram/@radhikaofficial)

Radhika Apte expresses her concerns over growing violence in films

“I feel quite disturbed, and I have to say this openly… I am deeply disturbed by the violence at the moment that is selling as entertainment. I don’t want to be bringing up a child in a world where that is entertainment. I just cannot deal with it,” Radhika said.

The actor criticised the industry’s tendency to equate shock value with storytelling. “If I want to tell a story of a man who chopped off people, I don’t need to see the chopping and horrible things that they are doing to the person. That is not storytelling. That is not what I have ever seen. The effect of this on society is so large, and I find it deeply upsetting that that is what’s selling,” she added.

Radhika’s comments reflect her unease with what she sees as a post-pandemic trend where spectacle often overshadows substance. Known for her critically acclaimed performances in films and streaming projects, she emphasised the responsibility of filmmakers to balance narrative depth with on-screen intensity.

Radhika's upcoming project

Radhika Apte is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated thriller, Saali Mohabbat, which will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on December 12, 2025. Directed by Tisca Chopra, the film marks a bold and atmospheric entry into the psychological drama genre, generating buzz since its screenings at major festivals, including the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the Chicago South Asian Film Festival.