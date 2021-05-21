Radhika Apte receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine: ‘Jabbed finally’

Actor Radhika Apte on Friday informed that she has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself after getting vaccinated. The snap features Radhika wearing a blue coloured face mask as she signalled a flexed arm-hand sign to the camera.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "JABBED #finally #vaccination."





The actor joins a long list of stars to be vaccinated recently. Names include Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, among others.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people. In Bollywood too an number of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra among others got infected within a span of a few weeks.

India registered a total of 2,60,31,991 new confirmed Covid-19 cases; 2,27,12,735 recoveries, 30,27,925 active cases and 2,91,331 deaths in last 24 hours in the country, as per the union health ministry data.









