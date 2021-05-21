Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Radhika Apte receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine: ‘Jabbed finally’
This was Radhika Apte's first vaccine shot.
This was Radhika Apte's first vaccine shot.
bollywood

Radhika Apte receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine: ‘Jabbed finally’

Radhika Apte took to her Instagram and shared a picture after she got vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 08:35 PM IST

Actor Radhika Apte on Friday informed that she has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself after getting vaccinated. The snap features Radhika wearing a blue coloured face mask as she signalled a flexed arm-hand sign to the camera.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "JABBED #finally #vaccination."


The actor joins a long list of stars to be vaccinated recently. Names include Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, among others.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people. In Bollywood too an number of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra among others got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Also read: Phoebe Dynevor on Rege-Jean Page's exit from Bridgerton: ‘It's sad to see Page go’

India registered a total of 2,60,31,991 new confirmed Covid-19 cases; 2,27,12,735 recoveries, 30,27,925 active cases and 2,91,331 deaths in last 24 hours in the country, as per the union health ministry data.



ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
radhika apte covid-19 india covid 19 vaccine + 1 more

Related Stories

Bridgerton's season one starred Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page in lead roles.
Bridgerton's season one starred Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page in lead roles.
web series

Phoebe Dynevor on Rege-Jean Page's exit from Bridgerton: ‘Sad to see Page go’

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 08:20 PM IST
In a new interview, Bridgerton actor Phoebe Dynevor spoke about what fans could expect from the next season of the hit show. She also spoke about co-star Rege-Jean Page's departure.
READ FULL STORY
Tilda Swinton in Doctor Strange.
Tilda Swinton in Doctor Strange.
hollywood

Kevin Feige regrets casting Tilda Swinton in Doctor Strange

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 07:46 PM IST
Tilda Swinton's casting in Doctor Strange had been criticised by many Asian actors. The character in the comic books is originally a Tibetan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.