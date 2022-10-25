Radhika Apte says she rejected sex comedies because they are derogatory to women: ‘I don’t like the humour’

Actor Radhika Apte, in a new interview, revealed how sex comedies came to her after starring in Varun Dhawan’s Badlapur. While she clarified that she has no issue with the genre, she rejected such films as these subjects can be derogatory to women. She said she won’t be a part of projects celebrating jokes about women. Also read: Radhika Apte recalls Shor's team spread rumours about her dating Tusshar Kapoor

In Badlapur, Radhika Apte plays the role of Vinay Pathak’s wife. In a scene, she strips to nothing in order to save her husband’s life from Varun Dhawan. After the film released, Radhika said she was offered roles in sex comedies, which she denied.

When asked about the reason why she would refuse a big-ticket film, Radhika told Bollywood Hungama, “I think a couple of sex comedies were offered to me after Badlapur. I don’t have a problem with sex comedies. Hunterrr (2015) could be called a sex comedy as well. But, the kind of sex comedies we had, in the past, can be very derogatory to women and can be very very objectified. They objectify women and I don’t like the humour. So, I don’t do it.”

Radhika further added that a lot of times, timing has been an issue for big-budget films. She added that a film script plays a big part for her to decide the intention of a sex-comedy movie. “If you read the script, you know what the film is talking about. And what kind of jokes are made. I don’t mind a film where a chauvinist guy makes horrible jokes about women. But, you are trying to show something else; there’s a story to it and it becomes something else. But, as a film, if you start celebrating those jokes then I am not going to be a part of it,” she reasoned.

Radhika Apte was last seen in Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. In the film, she played the role of Saif’s wife and a lawyer by profession. She will be next seen in Netflix’s Monica, O My Darling.

