Raghav Chadha wishes Parineeti Chopra on birthday with pics from their dating period. Don't miss her engagement ring!

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 22, 2023 04:52 PM IST

Politician Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra tied the knot last month in a grand ceremony in Udaipur. The two have known each other since their London days.

Parineeti Chopra turned 35 today. On the occasion, her husband and AAP leader Raghav Chadha wished her wish a bunch of pictures from “our first year together.” Raghav and Parineeti tied the knot last month at a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra shares sun-kissed pic with Parineeti Chopra to wish her on her birthday: Hope you're surrounded by love)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have known each other since they were studying in London
Raghav's wish for Parineeti

Raghav took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and posted a carousel of his pictures with Parineeti from their dating life. He wrote in the caption, “You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable 😊 You bring SO much joy into my world… On this special day, I want to celebrate the amazing woman that you are… Here's to more laughs, more love, and more unforgettable moments together…like these beautiful ones of our first year together. Happy Birthday Wifey!”

Raghav and Parineeti's pictures

The first of the pictures posted by Raghav seems like it's from a lakeside spot in Udaipur, where they are sitting under the same blue umbrella. Raghav is wearing a white shirt and Parineeti is in a beige top. The second picture is an adorable one from a restaurant, where Parineeti is showing the ‘Reserved’ sign to Raghav, who clicked the picture. She is flashing her engagement ring and we believe it is the same moment that Raghav popped the question.

The third one seems like it's from a London street, where Parineeti and Raghav are standing next to each other in formals. Parineeti is wearing a black dress with a striped white blazer and sunglasses, as Raghav sports a blue suit. The next picture is also from a London street, but in that one, they're dressed in casuals and are standing apart.

The next picture is a more intimate one, as the two hug each other sitting at a restaurant table. Once again, he's in black and she's in white, pairing it with blue denims. In the next picture, the blue umbrella returns as Parineeti and Raghav look in the same direction, standing behind the open umbrellas.

The last picture has them standing next to each other at another restaurant, with Parineeti sporting an all-denim avatar, paired with a black cap and brown handbag, and Raghav joins her in a white cardigan and blue denims.

On the work front, Parineeti will be next seen in Chamkila.

