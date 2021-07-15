Raghubir Yadav's wife Purnima says he hasn't been paying alimony: 'Had to mortgage my gold'

Raghubir Yadav's estranged wife Purnima Kharge has alleged that the actor has not been paying her alimony. The couple has been separated since 1995. The Lagaan actor has not responded to the fresh allegations yet.

Raghubir Yadav's wife Purnima told a leading daily, "Last year, there was a point where I was unpaid for 5 months. This delay in turn cost me my house in Yari Road. I couldn't pay the rent in time and had to face humiliation. Thereafter, I am living on loans. Also, I had to mortgage my gold. This year too, I went unpaid for 4 months. Two months before the date in court, I was given ₹80,000 which was for 2 months."

On the other hand, Raghubir Yadav's lawyer Shalini Devi told the daily that Purnima has been asking for an "exorbitant amount" which is why the alimony case continues to be dragged after all these years. "Raghubir is 71 and Purnima should rather understand," the lawyer added.

Purnima, filed their divorce petition in Mumbai last year - after 15 years of separation. She also accused him of adultery and desertion. She is a former Kathak dancer and also has a 30-year-old son with Raghuvir.

Purnima and Raghuvir got married in 1988 and have been living separately since 1995. In her divorce petition, she had claimed that she quit her career as an international Kathak dancer to stand by the actor while he struggled in the film industry for a better position. She added that he "deserted her for other women after becoming a successful actor", a Mumbai Mirror report had said last year.

