Lagaan actor Raghuvir Yadav’s wife files for divorce after 32 years of marriage, demands alimony of Rs 10 cr

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 12:14 IST

Lagaan actor Raghuvir Yadav’s estranged wife Purnima Kharga has filed a divorce at the Bandra Family Court after 32 years of marriage, alleging adultery and desertion. Poornima, 60, is a former Kathak dancer and has a 30-year-old son with 70-year-old Radhuvir.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Purnima has demanded an interim maintenance of Rs 1 lakh and a final alimony of Rs 10 crore. She has also made Raghuvir’s partner and manager Roshni Archejam, who featured in TV show Banegi Apni Baat, a party to the petition.

Purnima and Raghuvir tied the knot in 1988 and were living separately since 1995. Purnima has claimed that she quit her career as an international Kathak dancer to stand by Raghuvir during his struggling period. However, he reportedly deserted her for other women after becoming a successful actor.

The report has quoted the petition that states, “The petitioner(Purnima) states that it is the Respondents(Raghuvir) aforesaid conduct and behaviour, his act of cheating and living in an adulterous relationship which has created a marital discord and is therefore guilty of treating the petitioner(Purnima) cruelly. Under these circumstances, the Petitioner submits that he is entitled to a Decree of Divorce u/s 13(1)0) and 130-a) of the Hindu Marriage Act.”

The report also states that Purnima had suspected Raghuvir of cheating on her with a co-star in 1995. Raghuvir had even filed for a divorce but withdrew later. She reportedly receives an alimony of Rs 40,000 which is not paid on time.

Raghuvir was seen in 2017 film Newton, starring Rajkummar Rao, which was India’s official entry to the Oscars. His other films including Salaam Bombay (1988), Bandit Queen (1994), Rudaali (1993), 1947 Earth (1998), Lagaan (2011), Peepli Live (2010) and Water (2005) have also been entries to the Academy Awards.

