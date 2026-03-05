Raha cheers for India as she watches India-England T20 semi-final with mom Alia Bhatt and dad Ranbir Kapoor. See pics
In a picture, Raha Kapoor was seen cheering and clapping as she sat on her father Ranbir Kapoor's lap. See their photos here.
Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday took their daughter Raha Kapoor to watch the India-England T20 semi-final in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of the trio at the Wankhede Stadium in the city emerged on social media platforms.
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Raha watch India-England T20 semi-final
In a picture, Raha was seen cheering and clapping as she sat on her father Ranbir Kapoor's lap. Alia was also seen smiling, sitting next to them. Ranbir, in another photo, was seen resting his head on Raha Kapoor's shoulder while talking to her. Alia was seen talking to someone sitting behind her. In a clip, Ranbir, Raha and Alia were seen clapping and smiling as they watched the match.
Which celebs watched the match
Raha, in another video, pointed towards something and laughed. She was joined by her parents. Apart from Alia, Ranbir and Raha, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Akash Ambani, and Shloka Mehta were also seen in the stadium. Reacting to the pictures and videos of the Kapoor family, a fan said, "Adorable family." A person wrote, "How cute they look together."
About Alia and Ranbir
Ranbir dated Alia for a few years and got married in April 2022. Raha, their first child, was born in November of the same year. Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023. However, Alia later removed all of Raha's photos from her social media platforms.
About Ranbir, Alia's films
Ranbir will be seen with Alia and Vicky Kaushal in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, a period romantic drama. Apart from Love and War, Ranbir also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash.
Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir as Lord Rama, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part arriving on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027.
Reportedly, Alia is also in talks with several other projects for 2027, including Maddock Films’ horror-comedy film, Chamunda. She will reportedly be part of Housewife, a relationship drama which is a project of Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak.
Alia also features in Alpha, a high-octane action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail. In the film, she will play a commanding officer in an elite all-women combat unit along with Sharvari. Set within the YRF Spy Universe, the film also stars Bobby Deol.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform of Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 13 years, writing about news, movies, lifestyle, celebrities, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop. Ananya has been working with Hindustan Times for nearly five years now. A BA (Hons) in English from Gauhati Univerity, Ananya is also an IIMC Delhi (2013) alum. She has worked in both print journalism and, after working there for some time, she joined the digital platform. Ananya has learnt accuracy, objectivity, deadlines and prioritises verifying facts, maintains ethical standards by being fair and impartial, and works quickly, which is required for digital media.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.