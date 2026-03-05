Raha cheers for India as she watches India-England T20 semi-final with mom Alia Bhatt and dad Ranbir Kapoor. See pics

Raha, in another video, pointed towards something and laughed. She was joined by her parents. Apart from Alia, Ranbir and Raha, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Akash Ambani, and Shloka Mehta were also seen in the stadium. Reacting to the pictures and videos of the Kapoor family, a fan said, "Adorable family." A person wrote, "How cute they look together."

In a picture, Raha was seen cheering and clapping as she sat on her father Ranbir Kapoor 's lap. Alia was also seen smiling, sitting next to them. Ranbir, in another photo, was seen resting his head on Raha Kapoor 's shoulder while talking to her. Alia was seen talking to someone sitting behind her. In a clip, Ranbir, Raha and Alia were seen clapping and smiling as they watched the match.

Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday took their daughter Raha Kapoor to watch the India-England T20 semi-final in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of the trio at the Wankhede Stadium in the city emerged on social media platforms.

About Alia and Ranbir Ranbir dated Alia for a few years and got married in April 2022. Raha, their first child, was born in November of the same year. Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023. However, Alia later removed all of Raha's photos from her social media platforms.

About Ranbir, Alia's films Ranbir will be seen with Alia and Vicky Kaushal in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, a period romantic drama. Apart from Love and War, Ranbir also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir as Lord Rama, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part arriving on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027.

Reportedly, Alia is also in talks with several other projects for 2027, including Maddock Films’ horror-comedy film, Chamunda. She will reportedly be part of Housewife, a relationship drama which is a project of Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak.

Alia also features in Alpha, a high-octane action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail. In the film, she will play a commanding officer in an elite all-women combat unit along with Sharvari. Set within the YRF Spy Universe, the film also stars Bobby Deol.