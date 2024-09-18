Rahul Bose says this is the reason why he will never get a ‘lead role’ in big budget films

Rahul Bose has been working in the industry for three decades. The actor opened up about his work and career in a new interview with The Indian Express, opining that he will never get a lead role in big budget films because he does not ‘justify’ the expense. He also shared his experience working on Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do. (Also read: Anupria Goenka on shooting intimate scene with Rahul Bose: It was an uncomfortable situation) Rahul Bose was last seen in Berlin. (Varinder Chawla)

What Rahul said

During the chat, Rahul said that he deliberately chose to be a part of more parallel films in his career. He explained, "I don’t think that I’d ever be offered a lead role in big-budget films because I don’t justify that expense. I realised that I wanted to only play leads, so I would have to go for small-budget films. Those making big-budget films, they would cast the stars, why would they cast me? That’s been a big deciding factor; from 1993 till 2012-13, I only played lead roles. Of course, I did Vishwaroopam with Kamal Haasan where he was the hero and I was the villain.”

On Dil Dhadakne Do

Speaking about his role in Dil Dhadakne Do, Rahul said, "Dil Dhadakne Do has a special place in my filmography, and I cherish that film. The story would not be the same if Priyanka [Chopra] didn’t have to deal with divorce.” In the ensemble film starring Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar, Rahul played Manav- an egoistical and chauvinistic character who is ultimately divorced by Priyanka. The film earned praise upon release and did well at the box office in 2015.

Rahul is earning praise for his work on the ZEE5 show Berlin. The spy thriller is set against the backdrop of the 1990s in New Delhi. Directed by Atul Sabharwal, Berlin features an ensemble cast including Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, Anupria Goenka, and Kabir Bedi.