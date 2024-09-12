Anupria Goenka on shooting intimate scene with Rahul Bose: It was an uncomfortable situation

Actor Anupria Goenka was excited to share screen space with actor Rahul Bose in the upcoming film, Berlin, but admits that shooting an intimate scene with the 57-year-old actor made her feel uncomfortable. Also read: Aashram actor Anupriya Goenka: My pursuit has been to choose the right creators and content Anupriya Goenka will be seen sharing screen space with Rahul Bose in Berlin.

Why so intimate

In a recent interview with News18, she shared that Rahul, who was mostly chatty on sets, was very quiet on the day the steamy scene had to be shot. It was because the actor was shy and was trying to keep a calm composure.

"We weren’t technically filming, just posing for some photos. I can’t tell you how shy he was, and I loved watching him like that! The fan girl in me quickly turned into someone who was teasing him," Anupria said.

The 37-year-old added, “The pictures turned out beautifully, even though it was an uncomfortable situation."

She also admitted that she was also nervous, and tried hard to look confident. In the interview, Anupria also revealed that she had a huge crush on Rahul while growing up, and getting to work with him was a big deal for her.

About Berlin

The spy thriller is set against the backdrop of the 1990s in New Delhi. Directed by Atul Sabharwal, Berlin features an ensemble cast including Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose, Anupria Goenka, and Kabir Bedi. It promises to be a tale of undercover activities, deceit, and moral ambiguity. Produced by Zee Studios and Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures, Berlin will be streaming on ZEE5.

The story revolves around three main characters whose lives are about to collide in unexpected ways. Ishwak is seen as a deaf-mute young man accused of being a foreign spy. Aparshakti is seen as a sign language expert tasked with unlocking the secrets hidden in silence. Anupria essays the role of an agent, with Rahul in the role of an intelligence officer, fighting not just external threats but also the shadows within his own agency.