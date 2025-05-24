Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi
Rahul Dev performs brother Mukul Dev’s last rites in Delhi; Vindu Dara Singh holds back tears

ByRiya Sharma
May 24, 2025 08:44 PM IST

Actor Rahul Dev attended friends and family with folded hands at brother Mukul Dev's funeral. Visuals surfaced on the internet.

Actor Mukul Dev, popularly known for his performance in Son of Sardar 2, died at the age of 54 on Friday night. Mukul’s brother, actor Rahul Dev, was seen performing the last rites in Delhi and meeting friends and family who had gathered to pay their final respects. (Also Read: Mukul Dev death: All about his family, ex-wife, daughter and brother Rahul Dev)

Rahul Dev performs last rites of brother Mukul Dev in Delhi.

Rahul Dev performs Mukul Dev's final rites

Mukul’s funeral was held at Dayanand Mukti Dham in New Delhi. Several friends from the film industry and family members were seen paying tribute to the actor. Rahul was seen performing the final rites and greeting those offering condolences with folded hands.

Vindu Dara Singh holds back tears

Vindu Dara Singh, who considered Mukul a brother and worked with him in Son of Sardar, spoke to the media and was seen wiping away tears as he remembered him. He said, "He had gained weight. Ajay Devgn and others helped him get back on track with fitness. He was a very kind-hearted person. Please give him love and remember him in your prayers."

Earlier today, Rahul confirmed the news of Mukul’s shocking demise and shared details of the cremation on Instagram. Posting a photo of his late brother on his Instagram Story, he wrote, "Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully in New Delhi last night... He is survived by his daughter Sia Dev. Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev, and nephew Sidhant Dev. Please join us for the cremation at 5 PM."

Several Bollywood celebrities also shared heartfelt posts mourning Mukul’s loss. Manoj Bajpayee paid tribute to his late co-star on Instagram, "It's impossible to put into words what I'm feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan... until we meet again. Om Shanti."

Ajay Devgn, who worked with Mukul in Son of Sardar, wrote "Still trying to process it... Muku. It’s all too soon and sudden. You had a way of making everything lighter, even on the heaviest days. Om Shanti." Vindu Dara Singh also revealed that Mukul was all set to make his comeback to the big screen with Son of Sardar 2.

