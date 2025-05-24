Vindu Dara Singh reveals Mukul Dev was battling loneliness, used to drink a lot: ‘His daughter was not staying with him’

Actor Mukul Dev, well known for his work in Hindi, Punjabi, and South Indian cinema, died aged 54 on Friday night. Vindu Dara Singh confirmed the news and penned a heartfelt note on X, mourning the loss. In an interview with ETimes, Vindu also revealed that Mukul had been struggling with loneliness. (Also Read: Mukul Dev dies at 54: Actor's last Instagram post was about ‘dark forebodings’) Vindu Dara Singh says Mukul Dev was set to make comeback with Son Of Sardar 2.

Vindu Dara Singh says Mukul Dev was battling loneliness

When asked whether Mukul had been suffering from any illness, Vindu, who considered him a brother, said, "I don't think he was suffering from any disease, but he used to drink a lot and would consume gutkha. He had become overweight and was battling loneliness. He has a daughter, but she was not living with him. He was making his comeback with Son of Sardar 2, but the sad part is he won't be here to see it. It's very tragic news."

Vindu Dara Singh on Mukul Dev's comeback

Speaking about Mukul's return to the screen in Son of Sardar 2, Vindu added, "He has done such fantastic work in SOS 2. He was my Tony, and I was his Tito. He had an amazing role, and people are going to roll on the floor laughing when they see his performance in July when the film releases. But unfortunately, he won’t be around to enjoy the success or feel the love."

About Mukul Dev's death

The circumstances surrounding his death, including the cause, are yet to be confirmed. He is survived by his daughter, Sia Dev, and his brother, Rahul Dev.

Rahul shared the news on Instagram and revealed the details of Muku's funeral. He wrote, "Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully in New Delhi last night. He is survived by his daughter, Sia Dev. Missed deeply by his siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev, and nephew Sidhant Dev. Please join us for the cremation at 5 PM. Address: Dayanand Mukti Dham, HOQR & GF4, Nizamuddin West, Delhi – 110013."

Ajay Devgn, who worked with Mukul in Son Of Sardar also mourned his loss and wrote, “Still trying to process it... Muku. It's all too soon and sudden. You had a way of making everything lighter, even on the heaviest days. Om Shanti.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Mukul in the 1996 film Dastak, also paid tribute to his late co-star on Instagram. "It's impossible to put into words what I'm feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan... until we meet again. Om Shanti," he wrote.