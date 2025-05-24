Mukul Dev dies at 54: Actor's last Instagram post was about ‘dark forebodings’

Actor Mukul Dev, who died at the age of 54 on Friday in New Delhi, shared posts on his social media accounts, though not regularly. Mukul's last post on Instagram had a grim caption. The late actor, who was a trained pilot, had shared a video as he flew an aircraft. (Also Read | Mukul Dev death: All about his family, ex-wife, daughter and brother Rahul Dev) Mukul Dev's last Instagram post was in February this year.

Mukul Dev's last Instagram post

On the social media platform, Mukul posted a clip from inside the cockpit of an aircraft as he flew it above the clouds. In the clip, he gave a glimpse of his view. He had captioned the post, "And if your head explodes with dark forebodings too.... I'll see you on the dark side of the moon. #crosscountry." He added Dark Side Moon as the background music. Mukul's last post on Instagram was on February 26 this year.

The same day, he had shared a picture of an aircraft on Instagram. He wrote, “Echo November India. She gave me wings and taught me a few tricks in the skies. #learningtofly.”

Did you know Mukul was a trained pilot?

As per a Times of India report, Mukul completed his aviation training from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (National Flying Academy) in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli. He was a commercial pilot for nearly a decade. The actor also had an aeronautical training institute in Delhi. He later focused only on his acting career.

Speaking to the publication in 2011, Mukul had spoken about why many people don't know that he is a trained pilot. "That's because I haven't been flying. The point is that one cannot say, 'Look, for the next one month, I will be shooting, and will come back only after that, and I will again be shooting shoot the next day', so I had to quit it," he had said.

About Mukul

He was known for his work across Hindi, Punjabi, South Indian cinema, and television. Born on September 17, 1970, in New Delhi, Mukul was a well-known face across multiple film industries. He began his acting career in 1996 with the TV series Mumkin and made his film debut the same year in the thriller Dastak, starring alongside Sushmita Sen. His career spanned over two decades, during which he appeared in numerous films across Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam cinema. His diverse filmography includes iconic roles in popular movies such as Son of Sardaar, R...Rajkumar, and Jai Ho.

Celebs paid tribute to Mukul

Following the news of his death, tributes began pouring in from across the entertainment industry. Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Mukul in the 1996 film Dastak, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. "It's impossible to put into words what I'm feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan...until we meet again. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Vindu Dara Singh also expressed his grief over the actor's death in a post on X. "Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing!" he wrote.