Mukul Dev death: All about his family, ex-wife, daughter and brother Rahul Dev

Actor Mukul Dev, who made his Bollywood debut with the 1996 film Dastak, died at the age of 54 on Friday night. The circumstances surrounding his death, including the cause, are yet to be ascertained. (Also Read | Mukul Dev, former model and actor, dies at 54) Mukul Dev is the younger brother of Rahul Dev.

About Mukul Dev's family

The actor is survived by his elder brother Rahul Dev. Mukul married Shilpa Dev, but they parted ways in 2005, as per celebanything.com. They have a daughter named Sia Dev who turned 24 last year.

Taking to Instagram in December 2022, Mukul had shared a photo of his daughter. He wrote, "Happy 20th to this lovely lady. Happy birthday, Sia." Mukul also has a nephew, Sidhant Dev, son of Rahul. Mukul and Rahul's father, Hari Dev, who was an assistant commissioner of police, died in 2019 at the age of 91. The family had their roots in Jalandhar.

About Mukul's death, tributes

Actor Mugdha Godse, partner of Rahul, told news agency PTI about Mukul's death. “Yes, it is true,” she said. According to Mukul's friend Vindu Dara Singh, the actor died on Friday at a hospital in Delhi. “He was unwell for eight to ten days. He passed away at a hospital in Delhi. He was not looking after his health, he was depressed after the demise of his mother. We were waiting for Mukul to join us for the photo shoot of Son of Sardaar 2, but he had stopped answering our calls,” Vindu told PTI.

Following the news of his death, tributes began pouring in from across the entertainment industry. Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Mukul in the 1996 film Dastak, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. "It's impossible to put into words what I'm feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan...until we meet again. Om Shanti," Manoj wrote.

Vindu expressed his grief over the actor's death in a post on X. "Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev ! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing!," he wrote.

Mukul's cremation

Rahul shared a post on his Instagram Stories. “Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night... He's survived by his daughter Sia Dev. Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev and nephew Sidhant Dev. Please join us for cremation at 5 pm,” he wrote.

More about Mukul's career

Born on September 17, 1970, in New Delhi, Mukul was a well-known face across multiple film industries. Mukul was best known for his roles in films such as Son of Sardaar, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Jai Ho. Makul largely played supporting roles in Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali and Telugu films and TV shows.

Some of his notable movies included Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar, Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho and Yamla Pagla Deewana, starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, as well as Kohram, R... Rajkumar and War Chhod Na Yaar. He is also credited as a co-writer of filmmaker Hansal Mehta's critically acclaimed 2017 movie Omerta, starring Rajkummar Rao. Mukul appeared in popular daily soaps such as Gharwali Uparwali, Kumkum, Kutumb and Kasshish.