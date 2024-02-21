Sona Mohapatra reacts strongly against Rahul Gandhi for 'demeaning' Aishwarya Rai in his speech

Sona Mohapatra has reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi naming Aishwarya Rai in a recent attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Ram Temple consecration ceremony last month. The singer took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to rally behind Aishwarya in a series of tweets. Also read | Sona Mohapatra slams Shahid Kapoor for doing ‘misogynistic, patriarchal’ Kabir Singh: ‘Does the actor have no responsibility’ Sona Mohapatra defends Aishwarya Rai after Rahul Gandhi's speech.

Sona Mohapatra says 'Aishwarya dances beautifully'

Sona Mohapatra, who often shares her honest opinion about society, women, sexism, politics as well as the entertainment industry, tweeted on Wednesday, "What’s with politicians demeaning women in their speeches to get some brownie points in a sexist landscape? Dear Rahul Gandhi, sure someone has demeaned your own mother (Sonia Gandhi), sister (Priyanka Gandhi) similarly in the past and irrespective you ought to know better? Also, Aishwarya Rai dances beautifully."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

In another tweet, Sona schooled an X user, who wrote, "Dancing like a courtesan is beautiful??? Thank God she (Aishwarya Rai) didn't try to attempt Odissi… Umrao Jaan speaks a lot about so called dance. Even Vidya Balan didn't dare portray Odissi as a court dance. She just essayed the role of an Odissi dancer." Sona Mohapatra wrote in response, "'Dancing like a courtesan' is indeed a compliment you foolish illiterate... From Amrapali, Barani, Purasati to even Umrao Jaan, the courtesans of Indian history were treasure troves and revered for their art, artistry and command over languages and poetry, performing arts."

Sona Mohapatra tweeted about Rahul Gandhi mentioning Aishwarya Rai in his speech.

What Rahul Gandhi had said about Aishwarya

Addressing a recent gathering, Rahul Gandhi had said, "Did you see the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha? Did you see any OBC or ST/SC faces? It was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan (Aishwarya Rai), and PM Narendra Modi, but we didn't see the people who truly run the country. These people want to ensure that you guys can never control the country." He even mentioned during another rally that Aishwarya 'will dance' and Amitabh will do 'balle balle' at events. His comment did not sit well with a section of social media users, who slammed him for bringing in Aishwarya in his political speech.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place