Rahul Gandhi names Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in attack at PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday named Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in an attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Ram Temple consecration ceremony last month. Prayagraj: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with others greets supporters at a roadshow. (PTI)

Addressing a gathering as his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reached Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Rahul Gandhi claimed that people who run the nation were kept away from the temple event but Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were in attendance.

Rahul Gandhi claimed no OBC or ST/SC faces were invited to the grand event.

"Did you see the 'Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha'? Did you see any OBC or ST/SC faces? It was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan, and PM Narendra Modi, but we didn't see the people who truly run the country. These people want to ensure that you guys can never control the country," he said, per PTI.

The Ram Temple consecration ceremony was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. It was attended by thousands of celebrities, politicians and other dignitaries. The Opposition, however, skipped the event, claiming the BJP was trying to score political brownie points.

Rahul Gandhi's yatra reached the historical city at 4 pm today. Gandhi was flanked by UP Congress president Ajay Rai and other senior leaders.

Gandhi will go to his former constituency Amethi on Monday. Gandhi had lost his pocket borough to BJP's Smriti Irani.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also accompany Rahul in Amethi, the party said.

"All preparations for Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra' have been completed. Rahul Gandhi will be welcomed first in Kakwa. His Nyay Yatra will enter Amethi border from Rampur Khas assembly constituency of Pratapgarh district,” said Anil Singh, media coordinator of Congress’ Amethi district unit.

Reacting to his yatra, UP minister Daya Shankar Singh said the Congress has accepted defeat in UP.

"Rahul Gandhi doesn't have anything left in Uttar Pradesh anymore. Sonia Gandhi had the Raebareli seat, but she left it to join the Rajya Sabha. So, it seems they have accepted defeat even before the (2024 Lok Sabha) elections," he said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI