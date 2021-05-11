Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rahul Vohra's wife claims she got 'false updates' about his health: 'I'm not the only one who is going through this'
Rahul Vohra's wife claims she got 'false updates' about his health: 'I'm not the only one who is going through this'

Rahul Vohra's wife Jyoti Tiwari has shared a message seeking justice for her late husband and asked people to fight against those in the healthcare system 'sleeping peacefully leaving someone to die'.
Late actor Rahul Vohra's wife Jyoti Tiwari on Tuesday shared a message seeking justice for him. She asked people to fight against those in the healthcare system 'sleeping peacefully leaving someone to die'.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a note claiming that she received false updates about his health. She also said that there are many people like her who have lost their loved ones due 'poor healthcare system'. Jyoti captioned her post, "Justice for every Rahul #justiceforirahulvohra."

She penned the note in Hindi to say, "Rahul left behind several unfulfilled dreams. He wanted to do good work, prove his worth in the industry but it is all unfulfilled now. The people who watched him suffer are responsible for his death. They continued giving us false updates. I'm not the only one who is going through this situation, there are thousands of Jyoti out there who have lost their Rahul due to poor healthcare system. Don't know how such people can sleep peacefully leaving someone to die. #justiceforirahulvohra I want you all to fight against this Not for my Rahul, but for your Rahul, your Jyoti."

Reacting to the post, fans extended their support and condolences. A fan wrote, "Our system is collapsed #justiceforirahulvohra." Another said, "be strong bcz god is with you." A third wrote, "Just Stay strong Jyoti We all are with you in this fight." "I support you on this didi...Rahul sir was, is and always be my Hero," said another. A fifth wrote, "This is heart wrenching."

On Monday, Jyoti shared a video of Rahul from the hospital where he was undergoing Covid-19 treatment. She alleged medical negligence for his death.

Rahul died on Sunday due to Covid-19 complications. Last week, he had sought a hospital bed with an oxygen supply for himself in a distress message. Rahul was admitted to New Delhi's Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, and was then shifted to Dwarka's Ayushman Hospital on Saturday evening.

