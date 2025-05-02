Raid 2 box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer stays steady, crosses 30 crore

Raid 2 box office collection day 2: Raj Kumar Gupta's sequel to the 2018 film Raid starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor had an impressive start at the box office. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film saw a dip in collections on its second day of release. The film has now crossed the ₹30 crore mark in India in two days. (Also read: Raid 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn film's opening beats Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha lifetime haul) A still from Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2

Raid 2 box office update

The report states that Raid 2 collected ₹ 11.50 crore as per early estimates. The film minted ₹ 19.25 crore on its opening day. The overall collection of the film after two days now stands at ₹ 30.75 crore. To cross the ₹50 crore mark by the end of the weekend, Raid 2 has to maintain the same momentum over the next two days.

Raid 2 saw an overall 13.73% Hindi Occupancy on Friday. The occupancy for morning shows was at 7.13%, which increased to 16.08% for afternoon shows,. It saw a little growth during the evening shows for 17.99%.

About Raid 2

Raid 2 sees Ajay return as Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik who conducts a raid on Dada Manohar Bhai’s property. The 2018 film, which also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz, was inspired by a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s.

Riteish plays the antagonist in the film. Opening up about his role to news agency ANI, he said, “It is not that I have ever thought that I have to play the role of an antagonist or do films. That depends on the film. There were at least 10-12 films in between to which I said no, in which there was the role of an antagonist because I did not like that story. It is not that I have to play the role of an antagonist or play the role of a big hero.”