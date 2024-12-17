Raj Kundra feels Shilpa Shetty is used as clickbait in reports about his controversy: ‘She has nothing to do with this’

Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been embroiled in legal battles since 2019 when he was accused of producing and distributing pornographic content. Now, he has addressed the stir, saying he doesn’t understand why his family gets dragged into it. Also read: What is the porn case against Raj Kundra? Here is a quick recap Raj Kundra admitted that he gets disturbed when his family gets dragged into his legal battles.

Raj Kundra breaks his silence

In an interview with ANI, Raj spoke about various aspects of his life and legal cases. Talking about the reason he refrained from talking about the allegations in public till now, Raj shared that “silence is bliss”.

“But when it comes to family and when family members are involved, I feel I should come out and speak. When I stay quiet, people think I'm hiding something. And people should realize the truth... Shilpa Shetty has earned such a big name for herself here, she has worked so hard. It is so unfair that the controversy is mine, and you are involving my wife's name. Why? Because you get clickbait? You are spoiling her reputation for views. She has nothing to do with this, so why involve her? Just because I am her husband?" he said.

The businessman added that he doesn’t understand why his family is getting into his legal battles.

Raj shared, “I have been here for 15 years, from an IPL team owner to a businessman who has made many investments in India. I don’t think I am not well-known. It is wrong to spoil someone’s reputation like this. You can say anything about me, but don’t involve my family unnecessarily... My wife has been very supportive; she knows what I can and cannot do. My entire family has been very supportive".

In the interview, Raj also denied his involvement in the production of any pornography material, stressing that the allegations were hurtful. He ended by saying that he has full faith in the judiciary.

All about the case

Back in 2019, Raj Kundra was arrested on charges of making pornographic content and publishing it through mobile applications such as Hotshots. In 2022, the ED filed a money laundering case against him about the same. He has been denying the charges since his arrest. He is also under investigation for a separate money laundering case related to Bitcoin fraud.