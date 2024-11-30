Raj Kundra says ‘unacceptable to drag my wife' Shilpa Shetty into unrelated matters in first statement after ED raid

After several reports surfaced following an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband-businessman Raj Kundra's house, the latter broke silence on the matter. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday morning, Raj Kundra penned a brief note asking everyone not to "repeatedly drag my wife's name into unrelated matters". (Also Read | Shilpa Shetty's lawyer calls reports of ED raid 'untrue and misleading': Raj Kundra is cooperating with investigation) Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married for many years.

Raj Kundra's first statement after ED raid

Raj wrote, "To whom it may concern, While the media seems to have a flair for drama, let's set the record straight: I'm fully complying with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the last four years. As for the claims of 'associates', 'pornography' and 'money laundering', let's just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth, in the end, justice will prevail!"

He also added, "A note to the media: It's unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife's name into unrelated matters. Please respect the boundaries.!!! #ED (nazar amulet and folded hands emojis)."

Raj Kundra penned a brief note.

ED raid on Raj's house

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided the premises of Raj and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to the alleged distribution of pornographic and adult movies, as per news agency PTI. Around 15 locations in Mumbai and some cities in Uttar Pradesh were searched, including the home and office of 49-year-old Raj and some other persons. The agency also reportedly questioned Raj at one of these premises.

Shilpa's statement after ED raid

Following this, Shilpa's lawyer issued a statement, saying she has "nothing to do with any offence". Advocate Prashant Patil called the reports "misleading." "There have been reports in the media saying that my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate. These reports are not true and are misleading. As per my instructions, there is no Enforcement Directorate raid on Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with any offence of whatsoever nature. However, the case in question is an ongoing investigation regarding Mr Raj Kundra and he is cooperating with the investigation for truth to come out," it read.

The lawyer also requested media personnel to refrain from using pictures and videos of Shilpa while mentioning the case in the reports. "Would request the electronic and print media to refrain from using the videos, pictures and name of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with the case. Strict cognisance shall be taken against irresponsible journalism wherein the pictures or videos of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra are shared on this matter," the statement concluded.

Cases against Raj this year

This is the second money laundering case against Raj. Early this year, the ED had attached assets worth ₹98 crore of Raj and Shilpa in a cryptocurrency case. The couple, however, obtained relief from the Bombay High Court against this attachment order. He had told a local Mumbai court in 2021 that there was not even an iota of evidence with the prosecution (Mumbai Police) that would connect the app 'Hotshots', used in the alleged porn films racket, with an offence under the law.