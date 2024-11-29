Shilpa Shetty's lawyer calls reports of ED raid 'untrue and misleading': Raj Kundra is cooperating with investigation

Hours after news reports emerged that actor Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra's house was raided by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a pornography case, the actor's lawyer has called it 'misleading. (Read also: What is the porn case against Raj Kundra? Here is a quick recap) Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty were reportedly raided by ED on Friday in connection with a pornography case.

Shilpa Shetty's lawyer's statement

In a statement, advocate Prashant Patil said, “There have been reports in the media saying that my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate. These reports are not true and are misleading. There is no Enforcement Directorate raid on Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with any offence of whatsoever nature."

The statement added that there is an ongoing investigation into her husband, Raj Kundra. "However , the case in question is an ongoing investigation regarding Mr Raj Kundra and he is cooperating with the investigation for truth to come out."

The lawyer requested the media to refrain from using Shilpa's images while talking about the investigation. "Would request the electronic and print media to refrain from using the videos, pictures and name of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with the case. Strict cognisance shall be taken against irresponsible journalism wherein the pictures or videos of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra are shared on this matter.”

What is the case about

Earlier in the day, news agency PTI reported that the Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided the premises of businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to the alleged distribution of pornographic and adult movies, official sources said.

The sources said around 15 locations in Mumbai and some cities in Uttar Pradesh are being searched, including the home and office of 49-year-old Kundra and some others. The agency is understood to be questioning Kundra at one of these premises.

This money laundering case of May 2022 stems from at least two Mumbai police FIRs and chargesheets filed against Kundra and others. The businessman and some others were arrested in the case by the police and later granted bail.

This is the second money laundering case against Kundra. Early this year, the ED had attached assets worth ₹98 crore of Kundra and Shetty in a cryptocurrency case. The couple, however, obtained relief from the Bombay High Court against this ED attachment order.

According to the probe agency, the 'Hotshots' app was being used by accused persons for uploading and streaming obscene content. Kundra had claimed there was no evidence of him being "actively" involved in the creation of alleged questionable porn content. He had said he was falsely implicated and was not even named in the FIR and was dragged by the respondent (police) in the case.