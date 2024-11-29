What is the porn case against Raj Kundra? Here is a quick recap

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at the premises of businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, and several others as part of a money laundering probe. The current investigation is linked to the alleged distribution of pornographic content, according to official sources. Businessman Raj Kundra's premises were raided this morning.

Around 15 locations in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh were searched during these operations, as reported by PTI.

ED officials stated that these ongoing raids pertain to the role of various suspects, including Kundra, in the alleged distribution of pornographic content via mobile applications and other platforms.

What are the allegations against Raj Kundra?

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19, 2021, on charges of making pornographic content and publishing it through mobile applications. He was remanded to three days of police custody.

In 2022, the ED filed a money laundering case against Kundra in connection with the production and circulation of pornography content, charges he has been denying since his arrest.

According to the probe by the ED so far, Kundra in February 2019 established a company called Arms Prime Media Limited and developed an app named “Hotshots”.

This app was later sold to a UK-based company called Kenrin. Notably, the CEO of Kenrin is Pradeep Bakshi who is Raj Kundra's brother-in-law.

Additionally, for the maintenance of the Hotshots app, Kundra's company, Viaan Industries, collaborated with Kenrin and crores of rupees were transferred to 13 bank accounts belonging to Viaan Industries.

Further reports suggested that the Hotshots app served as a platform for porn movies, which were produced in India and subsequently uploaded to the app for subscription-based access.

The revenue generated from subscribers was channelled through Kundra's company, Viaan Industries.

This way, the money earned from porn films used to come into the account of Kundra's company circulating through the UK.

Legal charges against Raj Kundra

Regarding the porn production case, the investigation agency has alleged Kundra's involvement in creating inappropriate material. He is facing several charges under various legal provisions, including the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and the Information Technology Act.

Other cases against Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra, who was previously arrested by the Mumbai police in 2021 and later granted bail in the adult content creation and production case, is currently under investigation for a separate money laundering case related to Bitcoin fraud involving Ajay Bhardwaj, according to the Economic Times.