ED raids Raj Kundra's house over money-laundering case linked to porn production

ByHT News Desk
Nov 29, 2024 11:17 AM IST

Raj Kundra had earlier been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in July 2021 under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at the residences of multiple individuals, including businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty.

Businessman Raj Kundra with his wife and actor Shilpa Shetty.(HT)
Businessman Raj Kundra with his wife and actor Shilpa Shetty.(HT)

The search operations are reportedly linked to a money-laundering investigation about the allegations surrounding the production and distribution of pornographic content through mobile applications.

The ED's inquiry stems from a case initiated by the Mumbai police against Kundra in 2021 in connection with the alleged porn production.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra, who was previously arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in July 2021 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, later secured bail from a city court.

Further updates on this developing story will follow as more information becomes available.

