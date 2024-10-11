Raj Kundra pens cryptic note as Bombay HC gives interim relief on ED's eviction notices: ‘I stand tall and stronger’

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty had recently challenged the Enforcement Directorate's notice to vacate their house in Mumbai's Juhu area and Pune farmhouse in the Bombay High Court. The couple had received the notice in connection to an alleged money-laundering case. However, the Bombay HC has put hold on ED's house eviction notice till the couple submits their stay application. Amid the ongoing legal case, Raj penned a cryptic post on Twitter. (Also read: Actor Shilpa Shetty, husband move HC, challenge ED’s eviction notices) Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra recently got relief from court against ED's house eviction notices,

Raj Kundra's cryptic post after HC relief

The businessman tweeted, “For the two men that tried to tarnish my reputation and bring me down. I forgive you, but let me remind you—it’s not easy to break someone who stands on the foundation of truth and courage! The light of honesty always prevails. I stand tall & stronger than ever. Jai Mata Di (Hail mother Goddess along with folded hands and evil-eye emoji).”

About Ponzi scheme probe

According to a report by Bar and Bench, in 2018, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) began investigating Amit Bharadwaj for his involvement in a Ponzi scheme. Although Shilpa and Raj were not initially accused in the case or the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), they were notified in April 2024 that their assets were being provisionally attached. The couple claims they have been fully cooperative throughout the ED's investigation, with Raj attending multiple summons in person and Shilpa providing necessary documentation through her authorized representative.

HC gives relief to Raj, Shilpa on ED eviction notices

The notice, issued on September 27, requires Raj and Shilpa to vacate their Juhu residence and bungalow near Pawna Dam within 10 days. A bench comprising Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice P.K. Chavan had issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate on Monday and scheduled the matter for hearing on Thursday, October 10. The counsel representing ED had submitted that the eviction notices will not be enforced until Shilpa and Raj file an application for a stay before the Appellate Authority.

The court directed the couple to submit their stay application and clarified that no action will be taken on the eviction notices until the Appellate Authority decides on the appeal. If the order is unfavourable to them, they will be granted an additional two-week protection from any action.