Shilpa Shetty says nothing in life is permanent in first Instagram post since ED raids. Watch

Following reports of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at her and her husband Raj Kundra's residence, actor Shilpa Shetty is reflecting on the impermanence of life, through an Instagram post. While she doesn't directly address the recent news about raids, her words seem to offer a glimpse into her state of mind amidst the ongoing controversy. Also read: Raj Kundra says ‘unacceptable to drag my wife' Shilpa Shetty into unrelated matters in first statement after ED raid On Friday, it was reported that the Enforcement Directorate raided the premises of Raj and some others as part of a money laundering case.

Shilpa’s Insta post

On Monday, Shilpa shared a video on Instagram in which she is doing yoga. Alongside the video, she shared details about the technique, highlighting its benefits in alleviating stress and promoting overall well-being.

“The Spinal Wave Flow is a technique designed to release blockages in the spine and trigger a spinal wave. The goal of this movement is to create relief in the nervous system and encourage the body to release stressors. It also serves as a reminder that, like waves, nothing in life is permanent,” Shilpa wrote as a caption of the video.

She added, “Be present in the moment, Rise like a wave, but also Flow like water”.

The actor also posted an Instagram Story about starting the week on a positive note. She posted a picture about daily wins that one should strive for, from focusing on eating healthy, skincare, engaging in mental activities to expressing gratitude towards everything in life. “Starting the week right! Hope you are too,” Shilpa wrote with the picture.

While she doesn't directly address the ED raid, her fans flocked together to support her amid the turbulent times.

“I support u, that's enough,” one user wrote, with another adding, “This clip is dedicated to ED officer”

About the raids

On Friday, it was reported that the Enforcement Directorate raided the premises of Raj and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to the alleged distribution of pornographic and adult movies. As per the news agency PTI, around 15 locations in Mumbai and some cities in Uttar Pradesh were searched, including the home and office of 49-year-old Raj and some other persons. The agency also reportedly questioned Raj at one of these premises.

Couple hits back

After the news surfaced, Shilpa's lawyer issued a statement, saying she has "nothing to do with any offence". Advocate Prashant Patil called the reports "misleading." "There have been reports in the media saying that my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate. These reports are not true and are misleading. As per my instructions, there is no Enforcement Directorate raid on Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with any offence of whatsoever nature. However, the case in question is an ongoing investigation regarding Mr Raj Kundra and he is cooperating with the investigation for truth to come out," it read.

On Saturday, Raj also took to his Instagram Stories to request everyone not to "repeatedly drag my wife's name into unrelated matters".

"To whom it may concern, While the media seems to have a flair for drama, let's set the record straight: I'm fully complying with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the last four years. As for the claims of 'associates', 'pornography' and 'money laundering', let's just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth, in the end, justice will prevail,” Raj wrote.