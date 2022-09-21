Raj Kundra reacts for 1st time on his arrest in porn case, thanks 'trollers' one year after release from jail

Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, has spoken for the first time about his arrest in the case related to the alleged creation and distribution of porn films through apps. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Raj also said that it's a matter of time as 'justice will be served'. (Also Read | Raj Kundra talks about needing 'new haters' on his birthday)

September 21 marks one year since Raj was released from the Arthur Road jail. Raj also posted a selfie dressed in a hoodie over a cap, dark sunglasses and a mask. The words 'if you don't know the whole story...shut up!!!' were written on the picture.

Raj captioned the post, "One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well-wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger (folded hands emoji). He also added the hashtags--enquiry, word, media trial and trollers. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Stay Strong!! Time will reveal itself no matter what. It just takes time!" Another Twitter user commented, "I don't know what it is but let the truth come out."

Raj's tweet comes over a month after he filed an application before a magistrate's court in Mumbai seeking that he be discharged from the case. He was arrested in the case in July 2021 and is now out on bail. As per news agency PTI, police found no evidence that Raj made any monetary or other kinds of gain from the alleged offence, and the prosecution has not attributed to him any intention to commit offence, the application said.

An FIR was registered against Raj and others after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations. The case was transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Raj was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) and sections of the Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Raj has been keeping a low profile ever since his bail. Shilpa and Raj have been married since 2009 and have two children together -- son Viaan and daughter Samisha. Viaan was born on May 21 while Samisha was born in 2020 via surrogacy.

