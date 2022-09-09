Raj Kundra talks about needing 'new haters' on his birthday: ‘Old ones are starting to like me’

Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra turned 47 on Friday. For the occasion, Raj shared a rare post on social media. The businessman has been largely inactive there since his arrest and subsequent release in a pornography-related case. Raj posted a picture of himself in incognito mode and also addressed his ‘haters’ in the post. Also read: Shilpa Shetty shares birthday post for Raj Kundra

Raj is often seen covering his face with unique masks and hoodies whenever stepping out in public ever since his arrest. In his latest picture, he is seen hiding his face with one of his face covers. He wore a black hoodie with denim pants as he posed candidly in the picture.

Sharing the picture, Raj took a wt, “I need new haters, because the old ones are starting to like me.” Raj is rarely seen active on social media ever since he returned with new accounts. He is at times seen in pictures and videos shared by Shilpa on her account. He deleted his social media handles after his arrest in July 2021, for allegedly producing pornographic videos and streaming them through an app. He was later granted bail.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj tied knot in November 22, 2009. The couple welcomed Viaan in 2012 and Samisha via surrogacy in 2020. Earlier in the day, Shilpa wished Raj on his birthday with heartfelt memories of their family.

The actor shared a video where, a family picture was added. In the picture, Raj Kundra was seen standing with Shilpa's mom Sunanda Shetty, his dad, Bal Krishna Kundra and mom, Usha Rani Kundra. Shamita Shetty was holding her sister's son, Viaan Raj Kundra in her arms. In another one, Raj was seen sitting with his daughter, Samisha and her bother in a swimming pool.

Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “For a million memories to cherish, For all our happy days, For a family to call ‘mine’, For your loving & goofy ways…I’m thankful that you’re my bestest friend, the father of my children, my love, and my strength. Happy birthday, my Cookie." She also added, “Here’s wishing you more strength, health, protection, and all in abundance… always.”

