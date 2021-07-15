Raj Kundra’s Chura Ke Dil Mera challenge features pregnant Shilpa Shetty, Mimi dialogue. Watch

Raj Kundra shared a video montage, featuring his wife Shilpa Shetty, and admired her for staying in shape after the birth of their son Viaan. Shilpa and Raj welcomed their first child, Viaan, in 2012. They also have a one-year-old daughter, Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

The video shared by Raj Kundra on Instagram began with a dialogue from the Mimi trailer, in which Kriti Sanon’s character expressed reservations about becoming a surrogate mother and asked the doctor, “Mera figure toh kharab nahi hoga na (Will I lose my figure)?” The doctor reassured her by saying, “Shilpa Shetty ka figure kharab hua kya (Did Shilpa Shetty lose her figure)?” The clip then transitioned to Shilpa’s new song, Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0, from Hungama 2.

Pictures and videos of Shilpa during her pregnancy also featured in the montage, followed by a video of her at the beach, wearing an animal print bikini. “Here we go this is my #churakedilmerachallenge @theshilpashetty @kritisanon #mimi #hungama2,” Raj captioned his post.

Fans showered love on the video. “Hahaha love this meme but she’s an inspiration to all of us, we all look upto her, She’s Goddess and worked so hard and still going on she deserves the entire universe,” one wrote. “She is the icon @theshilpashetty inspiration to many,” another commented.

Shilpa will soon make her acting comeback after more than a decade with Hungama 2, which will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23. She recreated her iconic number Chura Ke Dil Mera from the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari in her upcoming film. While the original song featured her and Akshay Kumar, she will be seen with Meezaan in the remixed version.

In an interview with DNA, Meezaan revealed that Viaan prefers Shilpa in Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 to the original song. “I remember I saw the song at the screening we had in Juhu and I was sitting with my family and Shilpa ji’s family was also there and her son Viaan was also present. I could hear Viaan tell ‘mom, I love this song way better than the original and you are looking way better than the original’. And I thought, exactly! If this kid thinks that, then it’s true because today’s generation is my audience, the viewers who probably haven’t even seen the original,” he said.