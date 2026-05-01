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Raja Shivaji box office collection day 1: Riteish Deshmukh film beats Manikarnika's opening; collects 11 crore

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 1: Riteish Deshmukh writes, directs and stars in the Hindi-Marathi film based on the life of Shivaji. 

May 01, 2026 10:08 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Raja Shivaji box office collection day 1: Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji, co-written, directed by and starring him, hit screens on May 1. The Hindi-Marathi film starring Genelia D’Souza, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan and others has beaten the opening collection of Krish and Kangana Ranaut’s film historical drama film Manikarnika.

Raja Shivaji box office collection

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 1: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Abhishek Bachchan and others star in it.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji collected 11.70 crore net in India on its opening day. The film fared better in Marathi than in Hindi with an overall 32% occupancy. Raja Shivaji collected 8.75 crore net in Marathi and 2.95 crore net in Hindi. The film had a decent opening, and it remains to be seen how it fares in the coming days and if it shows a hike, especially with the weekend approaching.

This means that Raja Shivaji has beaten the opening-day collections of Manikarnika (2019), which collected 8.75 crore. For context, other historical dramas like Om Raut and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji (2020) had collected 15.10 crore on its opening day, while Laxman Utekar and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (2025) had made 33.50 crore.

About Raja Shivaji

 
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