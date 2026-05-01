Salman Khan’s cameo in Raja Shivaji wearing turban and moustache leaves fans stunned: ‘Bhai ki entry ek taraf'

The internet was quick to react to the superstar’s massy entry. One X user wrote, “Cameo aisa ki puri movie ek taraf, aur Bhai ki entry ek taraf. King of Bollywood for a reason!” (The entire film on one side, and Bhai’s entry on the other). Another commented, “I think Salman has record for most cameos in Bollywood.” A fan also wrote, “VEER ki yad aa gai,” while another added, “Wow that’s a surprise.”

Though his appearance had been kept tightly under wraps for months, fans had long speculated that Salman would essay the role of Jiva Mahala in the Riteish Deshmukh directorial. Clips shared by fan pages show Salman making a dramatic entry dressed in an orange turban and kurta, sword in hand, standing alongside Riteish, who portrays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film.

Salman Khan has taken over social media after his surprise appearance as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji caught fans off guard. Admirers of the superstar have been flooding X and Instagram with screenshots and clips from the film, praising his intense look featuring an orange turban, kurta and a Maratha sword, with many calling his brief role one of the movie’s biggest highlights. (Also read: Chitrangada Singh hails Salman Khan for his professionalism, calls him easy to work with: ‘Film bohot dil se banai hain’ )

How Salman became part of Raja Shivaji Earlier, Riteish had revealed that Salman himself expressed interest in being a part of Raja Shivaji. Recalling a conversation during a New Year gathering, Riteish shared that Salman casually asked him about the film’s shoot schedule before wanting to know which role he would be playing. When Riteish told him no part had been planned for him yet, the superstar insisted on joining the project, saying, “No, no, no, you can’t make the film without me, I have to be in it.”

Riteish further shared that Salman’s warmth and emotional connection towards the film eventually led to a role being created for him in the historical drama.

About Raja Shivaji Backed by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande along with Genelia Deshmukh under Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is an ambitious historical drama inspired by the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The film traces Shivaji Maharaj’s early years and highlights his resolve to establish Swarajya while taking on some of the most powerful forces of that era. Apart from Riteish, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Manjrekar and Boman Irani in key roles.