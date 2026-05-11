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Raja Shivaji box office collection day 11: Riteish Deshmukh film crosses 70 crore; shows dip on 2nd Monday

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 11: Riteish Deshmukh wrote, directed and starred in the historical drama made in Marathi and Hindi. 

May 11, 2026 10:10 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Raja Shivaji box office collection day 11: Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi-Hindi film Raja Shivaji has completed 11 days in theatres after its May 1 release. The film showed an expected dip on its second Monday after a reasonable hike during the weekend. Here’s how the film that crossed the 50 crore mark in its first week is doing.

Raja Shivaji box office collection

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 11: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Abhishek Bachchan, and others star in it.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji has collected 2.01 crore in India on its second Monday after showing a dip. This takes its domestic collection to 70.26 crore net so far. The film brought in 3.20 crore on Friday and showed a decent hike during the weekend. It collected 5.60 crore on Saturday and 6.80 crore on Sunday. The film, which had an opening of 11.35 crore and collected 10.55 crore on its first Saturday and 12 crore on its first Sunday, ended its first week with a 52.65 crore haul. The film is performing better in Marathi than in Hindi.

Raja Shivaji is written, directed by and stars Riteish. It is produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. Along with Riteish, Genelia and Salman, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte. Riteish said that his actor friends from the Hindi film industry came on board for the movie purely out of love and respect and without charging a penny. Raja Shivaji is the third-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time, and it opened to mixed reviews.

 
riteish deshmukh
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