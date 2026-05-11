Raja Shivaji box office collection day 11: Riteish Deshmukh film crosses 70 crore; shows dip on 2nd Monday

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 11: Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi-Hindi film Raja Shivaji has completed 11 days in theatres after its May 1 release. The film showed an expected dip on its second Monday after a reasonable hike during the weekend. Here’s how the film that crossed the ₹50 crore mark in its first week is doing.

Raja Shivaji box office collection

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 11: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Abhishek Bachchan, and others star in it.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji has collected ₹2.01 crore in India on its second Monday after showing a dip. This takes its domestic collection to ₹70.26 crore net so far. The film brought in ₹3.20 crore on Friday and showed a decent hike during the weekend. It collected ₹5.60 crore on Saturday and ₹6.80 crore on Sunday. The film, which had an opening of ₹11.35 crore and collected ₹10.55 crore on its first Saturday and ₹12 crore on its first Sunday, ended its first week with a ₹52.65 crore haul. The film is performing better in Marathi than in Hindi.

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{{^usCountry}} Salman Khan’s cameo in Raja Shivaji {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman Khan’s cameo in Raja Shivaji {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Salman Khan played a cameo in Raja Shivaji as Jiva Mahala. Riteish told PTI that Salman insisted on being a part of the film, prompting him to craft a role that justified his stardom. “He (Salman) told me one day that he has to be in the movie. I had not thought about it, but he said, you cannot make a movie without me, I've to be part of the film,” explained Riteish, adding, “I told him, give me some time, because if he's coming on screen, then it has to be worth something. People should enjoy it because it's Salman Khan eventually.” He also added, “The character has to be bigger than Salman Khan and at the same time, the fans should enjoy.” About Raja Shivaji {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman Khan played a cameo in Raja Shivaji as Jiva Mahala. Riteish told PTI that Salman insisted on being a part of the film, prompting him to craft a role that justified his stardom. “He (Salman) told me one day that he has to be in the movie. I had not thought about it, but he said, you cannot make a movie without me, I've to be part of the film,” explained Riteish, adding, “I told him, give me some time, because if he's coming on screen, then it has to be worth something. People should enjoy it because it's Salman Khan eventually.” He also added, “The character has to be bigger than Salman Khan and at the same time, the fans should enjoy.” About Raja Shivaji {{/usCountry}}

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Raja Shivaji is written, directed by and stars Riteish. It is produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. Along with Riteish, Genelia and Salman, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte. Riteish said that his actor friends from the Hindi film industry came on board for the movie purely out of love and respect and without charging a penny. Raja Shivaji is the third-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time, and it opened to mixed reviews.

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