Rajat Bedi opens up about feeling hurt during Koi Mil Gaya shoot: ‘My lines could overpower Hrithik Roshan'

Hrithik Roshan’s Koi Mil Gaya remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic sci-fi dramas and for actor Rajat Bedi, it was also one of the most significant films of his career. Despite delivering a memorable performance as the film’s suave antagonist, the project didn’t open many doors for him. Over time, Rajat shifted base to Canada and ventured into real estate. Despite initial disappointments in his career, Rajat said he has found growth and maturity as an actor through life experiences and a recent project with Aryan Khan.

Rajat talks about his experience during Koi Mil Gaya

The actor had earlier shared his disappointment about being left out of Koi Mil Gaya’s promotional campaigns and feeling sidelined during its publicity phase, though he later denied reports of any fallout with filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.

Now, in an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Rajat revisited an incident from the film’s shoot that, he says, still stings years later. “I wasn’t a mature actor back then, even when I was doing Koi Mil Gaya. There was this one scene that Rakesh ji wanted me to do, it was my scene. When I say that, I mean it was a scene between me and Duggu (Hrithik Roshan) where my lines could’ve overpowered his,” Rajat recalled.

He continued, “I did a few takes, and Rakesh ji suggested changes, asking me to try new ways of delivering my lines. Eventually, he okayed the shot, but that episode still hits me hard. Later, he told me, ‘Rajat, tujhe pata hai woh scene tera tha (Rajat, you know, that scene was yours)? You had to eat Duggu up in that scene! But you didn’t do that.’ I was heartbroken that day. I didn’t have the maturity to understand it then.”

Years later, Rajat says life’s challenges including a lack of work and personal dilemmas have shaped him into a more grounded and mature actor. He believes he can emote much better today due to his life experiences. He credits co-star Raghav Juyal for reigniting his creative spark as he has learnt a lot from him. Rajat also said that Raghav reminds him of iconic Govinda.

Rajat's latest work

Rajat recently made a comeback with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, which he describes as a transformative experience. In the show, he plays a forgotten actor struggling after 15 years without work a role that, he admits, felt close to home.