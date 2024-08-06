Rajesh Khanna got upset when I worked with Dharmendra or Dev Anand, I never sulked when he worked with others: Mumtaz

Veteran actor Mumtaz, best known for her pairing with Rajesh Khanna in the 1960s and ‘70s, has now opened up on her real-life bond with the legendary actor. In an interview with Rediff, she spoke about how her co-star would get upset when she'd work with his male contemporaries. (Also Read – Mumtaz's Pakistan diaries: Actor meets Fawad Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and others. See pics) Mumtaz recalls how Rajesh Khanna got upset when she worked with other male actors

Mumtaz on pairing with Rajesh Khanna

“He would get upset when I signed films with other heroes like Dharmendra ji or Dev (Anand) sahab. But he worked with other heroines, and I never sulked. He thought he owned me. But never mind, it meant that he cared for me,” Mumtaz said. She also added that she was often compared to his other frequent co-star, Sharmila Tagore, but they never had any bad blood.

On rivalry with Sharmila Tagore

“I respect her a lot. She is far more educated and sophisticated than I am. I started working at the age of eight, so I learned everything on the job. Whether it is Sharmila or any other heroine, I never had time to interact with them. It was God’s blessing that not one film of mine with Kaka (Rajesh Khanna) flopped. Sharmila ji had flops with him,” Mumtaz added.

Mumtaz and Rajesh Khanna delivered hits like Do Raaste, Bandhan (1969), Sachaa Jhutha (1970), Dushmun (1971), Apna Desh (1972), Roti (1974), Aap Ki Kasam (1974), and Prem Kahani (1975). They also featured together in popular songs like Bindiya Chamkegi, Chup Gaye Sare Nazare, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, and Yeh Reshmi Zulfein.

Meanwhile, Sharmila and Rajesh Khanna appeared in movies like Aradhana (1969), Safar (1970), Chhoti Bahu, Badnam Farishte (1971), Amar Prem, Maalik (1972), Daag, Raja Rani (1973), Avishkaar (1974), Tyaag (1977), and Naseeb (1981).

Rajesh Khanna ruled Bollywood in the 1960s and '70s before the advent of his Anand co-star Amitabh Bachchan as the Angry Young Man. Rajesh Khanna died in 2012, survived by his estranged wife Dimple Kapadia, daughters Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna, son-in-law Akshay Kumar, and grandson Aarav. Meanwhile, Mumtaz retired from films in 1990.