Mumtaz's Pakistan diaries: Actor meets Fawad Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and others. See pics

Veteran Bollywood actor Mumtaz seems to be on a visit to Pakistan. She shared a bunch of pictures and videos from her time in the neighbouring country, which provide a glimpse into what she's upto there. (Also Read – Mumtaz slams Zeenat Aman for endorsing live-in: ‘She should be the last person doling out relationship advice') Mumtaz meets Fawad Khan and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Pakistan

Mumtaz in Pakistan

Mumtaz took to her Instagram handle on Friday and shared pictures from her visit to Pakistan. The latest ones show her posing with Fawad Khan. While she wears a black top and maroon pants, Fawad is seen in a black kurta-pyjama, with a navy blue shawl draped over his shoulders. He smiles for the camera, as Mumtaz looks away, standing by his side. In the other picture, they're seen chatting with each other, sitting on a sofa.

An Instagram user commented on one of the posts, “Please send him back,” referring to the post-Uri stir in India when a ban was placed on Pakistani artists. Fawad Khan was at the centre of that controversy, as protests erupted against his supporting role in Karan Johar's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

In a video shared by Mumtaz earlier, legendary Pakistani singer Ghulam Ali can be seen playing the harmonium and singing a ghazal, as Mumtaz and a few others sit in awe and admiration around him. Earlier, Mumtaz had also shared videos of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan singing on the stage. She also posted a picture of her posing with him.

Mumtaz making headlines

Recently, Mumtaz has been in news for criticising her contemporary Zeenat Aman for her encouraging stance on live-in relationships before marriage. Mumtaz had said in an interview with Zoom, “Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following.”

“Aap Zeenat ko hi le lo misaal ke taur par (Take Zeenat for example)… She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships," Mumtaz added. When HT City reached out to Zeenat for her response, she said she doesn't like to “tear down” her colleagues.