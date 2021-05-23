Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rajesh Khattar's wife says they've used up almost all their life savings over last two years: 'Dhakka laga hai'
Rajesh Khattar is Ishaan Khatter’s father.
Rajesh Khattar's wife says they've used up almost all their life savings over last two years: 'Dhakka laga hai'

  • Rajesh Khattar's wife, Vandana Sajnani, has said that they've used up almost all their life savings on hospitalisations over the last couple of years. Rajesh is the father of actor Ishaan Khatter.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 23, 2021 09:39 AM IST

Actors Rajesh Khattar's wife Vandana Sajnani has said that they have used up almost all their life savings in the past couple of years, to pay for medical treatment for the family. Rajesh is the father of actor Ishaan Khatter.

In an interview, he said that finding a hospital bed for his loved ones was a 'nightmare', while his wife admitted that 'there was no work' and because of that, they had to resort to using their savings.

She told The Quint that during the first wave, she was occupied with her newborn son, and dealing with postpartum depression. "Last time, I was in the hospital, I really didn't know what was happening out there. I had a postpartum depression in May last year, when the lockdown was at its peak. In fact, from then till now it's been only hospitalisations."

She continued, "Here we're talking of loads of savings, as actors... loads of savings gone down only in hospitalisations for the whole of last year." She continued in Hindi, "Kaam bilkul nahi hua, aur jitni savings thi almost woh bhi hospitalisations mein aur iss do saal ke lockdown mein chali gayi (there was no work, and almost all our savings were used up during these two years of lockdown and hospitalisations)." She said that her son was admitted to the ICU for a few months, and that she has worked only in one ad since then.

Also read: Rajesh Khattar's wife Vandana says he didn't want to marry again after divorce from Neliima Azeem: 'Live-in kar lo'

"Iss baar bahut dhakka laga hai (We've suffered this time)," she said, with her husband and father-in-law both hospitalised. Rajesh said that his father didn't make it, and that he had to come directly from the hospital, in an ambulance, to perform his last rites.

Rajesh Khattar poses with Vandana Sajnani and their son, Yuvaan.
Actor Neelima Azeem is expected to start shooting for her next Bollywood film October onwards.
Story Saved
