Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa blessed with a baby girl: ‘We are over the moon’

Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa embraced parenthood on their fourth wedding anniversary as they welcomed a baby girl into their family. The actors shared the heartwarming news on social media, expressing their immense joy and gratitude. Their announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fans. Rajkummar Rao got married to Patralekhaa in 2021.

On Saturday, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa shared the joyous news in a joint post on Instagram, which read, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar.” They captioned the post: " The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.”

In July this year, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy. They shared an adorable picture featuring a drawing of a cradle with the words “Baby on the way” written on it, along with their names at the bottom. The actors kept the caption simple, summing up their emotions in a single word: “Elated” (with red heart emoticons).

About Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's marriage

Before tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on 15 November 2021, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa dated for over a decade. They shared beautiful pictures from their wedding on social media and wrote: “Finally, after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today — my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband, @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever… and beyond.”

The couple have worked together on several projects, including Citylights and the web series Bose: Dead/Alive. In January this year, they launched their own production house, KAMPA Films. They also announced their first production, Toaster. Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, the film is a quirky comedy starring Rajkummar and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, along with Archana Puran Singh, Upendra Limaye, Abhishek Banerjee, Seema Pahwa and Jitendra Joshi in key roles. The film will release on Netflix; however, the official date is yet to be announced.