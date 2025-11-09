Rajkummar Rao lauds Huma Qureshi’s performance in Maharani 4, says he is also excited for Delhi Crime 3

Huma Qureshi’s Maharani Season 4 has been getting love from fans and critics since its release. The show is known for its intense storytelling and political drama. The fourth season follows Rani Bharti, played by Huma, as she steps down as Bihar’s Chief Minister and moves to Delhi to take on the Prime Minister, played by Vipin Sharma. The story picks up after she hands over her post to her daughter, Roshni. It delves into power, betrayal, and political intrigue at the national level. Rajkummar Rao lauds Huma Qureshi’s performance in Maharani Season 4 (Instagram/Rajkummar Rao/Huma Qureshi)

Rajkummar Rao priases Huma Qureshi

Huma’s performance has been winning hearts, including that of her friend and actor Rajkummar Rao. On November 9, he shared the trailer of Maharani 4 on Instagram and praised Huma’s work. He wrote, "Maharani is already doing phenomenally well and now we have #DelhiCrime coming. @iamhumaq you are killing it with all the amazing work. So proud of you Dost. Upwards and Onwards."

Huma replied by resharing his story, writing, “Thank you Raju... means so much my talented friend,” showing their close bond and mutual respect.

Also read: Huma Qureshi was pitched her Delhi Crime S3 villain role as 'Batman vs Joker': She does some horrible things | Interview

Huma Qureshi thanked Rajkummar Rao.

Huma Qureshi in Delhi Crime season 3

As Maharani 4 continues to trend, Huma is also ready for her next big release — Delhi Crime Season 3. The series, premiering on Netflix on November 13, 2025, will see her in a darker role as Badi Didi, who runs a human trafficking network. The story begins with a shocking discovery of an abandoned child and leads DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) and her team into a tense interstate investigation.

With returning stars like Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang, the series will tackle child abuse, corruption, and crime in modern society.

Maharani Season 4 is now streaming on SonyLIV and OTTplay Premium, while Delhi Crime 3 hits Netflix on November 13.