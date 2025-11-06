Tanya Maniktala confirms film with Rajkummar Rao, comments on replacing Ananya Panday in Amrita Sher-Gil biopic

Tanya Maniktala has been working in the industry for seven years now, but interestingly, the actor had been living in Delhi all this while and commuting back-and-forth for work. Now, seven years later, the actor finally decided to shift to Mumbai just before Diwali, and is currently busy in her shifting phase. Tanya Maniktala (Photo: Instagram)

“I just thought that it's time to get out of my comfort zone. Delhi is home but Mumbai has also given me so much warmth and welcomed me with open arms, so I thought it’s time to embrace it now and make the move,” she says. While the actor admits that being in Delhi never hampered her work prospects much, she did miss out on some last minute events and appearances: “Being in Delhi in the comfort of my home, I was getting a little more passive to these things, and I would let things slide. But now I am very actively a part of everything that's happening. I feel I am a lot more hands-on now.”

Getting to be in her own home and living independently for the first time, makes Tanya Maniktala feel ecstatic yet nervous. She says, “There are a lot of firsts happening and I'm so excited. They come with a lot of joy and excitement and also have their nervous moments. But I think I am in the company of good people and I’ve kind of got my foot in the door now,” adding, “I like having to look after myself now because it also gives me a purpose, but I also miss being taken care of. Things like food were always ready at my disposal, so having to learn all of these things from scratch, I'm enjoying the process but at the same time, also missing the convenience.”

On the work front, Tanya is rumoured to be pairing up with actor Rajkummar Rao for a film, and talking to us, she confirms it, “Even though the project with Raj sir is not announced, the information has gotten out already. So that is currently under works. It's not surreal, but at the same time, I think I did not allow myself to imagine and accept that these kind of things could happen to me. So now that it's working out, I am thankful to my lucky stars, although I also worked pretty hard towards it. One day, it had to happen. So I'm just glad that I'm prepared for this opportunity that has come my way now.”

She also to the reports of her replacing actor Ananya Panday in the Amrita Sher-Gil biopic, as she says, “I have no idea where this piece of information has come from. We have no idea about the Amrita Sher-Gil project. So, I don't think I can comment on that.”