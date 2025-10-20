Diwali special | Tanya Maniktala: After years of virtual Diwalis, I’m finally home

Actor Tanya Maniktala is back in her hometown, New Delhi, to celebrate Diwali with her parents after two years.
“We’re four siblings, my sister lives in Australia and my brothers are in the US, so it’s been a virtual festival for many years. I’m just happy to be home for a week,” she smiles, adding with a laugh, “The best part is sleeping endlessly in my ghar ka bed!”
Known for her roles in Kill (2024) and Loot Kaand, Tanya shares that her family has a special Diwali tradition.
“We practise Sahaj Marg meditation at home, a ritual started by my grandparents. My parents and I will meditate together, while my siblings join online. That’s our puja, our aarti. For us, Diwali is about connection, and this is how we celebrate it. Our Janak Puri home also doubles as a Heartfulness Committee centre, so members often join in too.”
The actor adds, “This kind of meditation is performed at our home and lot of people join us during the week. So, we have grown up watching how Diwali is celebration with meditation. And, after 16 years of age, anyone can join the meditation. So, it's a big family for us. I look forward to it whenever I am in Delhi for the group meditation.”
This year, the actor is also looking forward to some downtime with friends. “It’s always a low-key yet super-chilled celebration. Many of my friends are coming to Delhi, so I can’t wait to catch up. On the style front, a simple salwar suit works for me (smiles). I like to be comfortable at home. And of course, my chachiji’s makkhan malai is the highlight, nothing beats Dilli ka and ghar ka khaana!” says Maniktala, who will next be seen in the OTT series Pan Parda Zarda.