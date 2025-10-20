Diwali special | Tanya Maniktala: After years of virtual Diwalis, I’m finally home

Actor Tanya Maniktala is back in her hometown, New Delhi, to celebrate Diwali with her parents after two years. Tanya Maniktala

“We’re four siblings, my sister lives in Australia and my brothers are in the US, so it’s been a virtual festival for many years. I’m just happy to be home for a week,” she smiles, adding with a laugh, “The best part is sleeping endlessly in my ghar ka bed!”

Known for her roles in Kill (2024) and Loot Kaand, Tanya shares that her family has a special Diwali tradition.

“We practise Sahaj Marg meditation at home, a ritual started by my grandparents. My parents and I will meditate together, while my siblings join online. That’s our puja, our aarti. For us, Diwali is about connection, and this is how we celebrate it. Our Janak Puri home also doubles as a Heartfulness Committee centre, so members often join in too.”