Rajkummar Rao: ‘I love doing the dishes when Patralekhaa has done the cooking’

As Valentine's Day approaches, actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have shared a glimpse into their relationship dynamics. In a recent revelation, Patralekhaa disclosed that early on in their relationship, they mutually agreed that their relationship would be free from any hierarchy, with a focus on equality and mutual respect. Also read: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa visit Mahakumbh Mela, take holy dip at Triveni Sangam Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who dated each other for over a decade, got married on November 15, 2021.

Decoding their bond

Opening up about her bond with Rajkummar, Patralekhaa said, “We agreed from the start that there would be no hierarchy in our relationship. Everything would be shared - big or small".

Now, this sort of mutual understanding extends into their everyday tasks including cooking, doing laundry and washing dishes.

“He’s so impeccably organised; he even knows where the smallest things are kept! I love cooking, and Rajkummar always has my back by taking care of the dishes. These small acts of partnership bring us closer and reflect the equality we believe in,” added the actor, who has united with her husband for #EqualVow campaign by Vim which encourages couples to rethink household dynamics.

To this, Rajkummar shared, "In our relationship, we believe that equality starts with simple actions. I love doing the dishes when Patralekhaa has done the cooking, or handling chores when she’s away - it’s about making life easier for each other. For us, it's not about keeping score but about being there for one another”.

About the couple

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa dated each other for over a decade and got married on November 15, 2021. They announced the news on social media, writing, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond”.

They have worked together on various projects, including the highly acclaimed film Citylights and the web series Bose: Dead/Alive.